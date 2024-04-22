AMH Headquarters Awarded LEED Gold Certification

Company is Recognized for its Sustainable Building Practices

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that its corporate headquarters building in Las Vegas has been awarded LEED® Gold certification.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

Gold certification was awarded for the building's design, construction, and use practices, which are measured across criteria including water conservation, energy efficiency, waste and resource management, and indoor environmental quality.

"As one of the country's leading homebuilders, we know firsthand what it takes to create spaces that optimize health and well-being. We've designed our headquarters with these same priorities," said Bryan Smith, Chief Operating Officer of AMH. "Through mindful building and operations practices, we maintain a workplace that supports, inspires, and generates pride in our world-class talent."

This certification represents a milestone in the company's sustainability journey, affirming AMH's continued commitment to responsible environmental practices.

Related initiatives include:

Through the Home Energy Rating System® program, the company evaluates the anticipated energy efficiency of all AMH-built properties, which are designed to use 50% less energy than the typical U.S. home.

Through its solar pilot program at select amenity centers and residences in AMH-built communities, the company generated 630 MWh of renewable energy in 2023.

Through its Greenhouse Gas Inventory Management Plan, the company evaluates annual emissions across its rental home portfolio, common areas, corporate offices, and fleet of vehicles. In 2023, AMH achieved a decrease in emissions intensity per occupied home of 16% relative to the 2021 baseline.

Visit investors.amh.com for more information.

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2024 Great Place to Work®, a 2023 Most Loved Workplace®, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 and Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of December 31, 2023, we owned nearly 60,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

