AMH to Participate in 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.amh.com under the "For Investors" tab.

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2023 Great Place to Work®, a 2023 Most Loved Workplace®, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of December 31, 2023, we owned nearly 60,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

