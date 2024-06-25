Amherst Appoints Paul Nicholson as Deputy Chief Investment Officer

Former Amherst executive rejoins firm from Santander US Capital Markets

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amherst Group ("Amherst"), a real estate investment, development and operating platform specializing in residential assets, today announced that Paul Nicholson has joined the firm as the Deputy Chief Investment Officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Mr. Nicholson will work alongside Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer Sean Dobson in the development and execution of investment strategies and will lead Amherst's Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) business which manages over $3.5 billion of client assets.

Mr. Nicholson joins from Santander, where he was the Chief Risk Officer of Santander US Capital Markets, a role he has held since Santander's acquisition of Amherst Pierpont. He first joined Amherst Securities Group in 2004 as Co-Head of the MBS trading desk and was instrumental in the merger of Amherst Securities Group and Pierpont in 2014. Following the merger, Mr. Nicholson was responsible for all aspects of market, credit and operational risk across the Amherst Pierpont Securities enterprise as Chief Risk Officer until the acquisition, which closed in 2022. Prior to Amherst, he worked at Merrill Lynch for over 20 years where he held a variety of senior trading roles across fixed income.

"We continue to see a massive and scalable investment opportunity in MBS as a result of diminishing demand from both banks and The Federal Reserve, and Paul's unrivaled expertise in this space will allow us to further optimize our platform," said Mr. Dobson. "Amherst's deep understanding of the equity and debt sides of the housing market enables us to best capitalize on this opportunity and deliver value to our investors. I am thrilled to welcome Paul back to Amherst."

"Having spent nearly 17 years at Amherst, I have seen firsthand how the investment platform has grown, and I am excited to re-join at this pivotal moment for the firm and the real estate industry as a whole," said Mr. Nicholson. "As investors are increasingly looking outside of traditional real estate strategies, I look forward to working closely with Sean and the leadership team to continue to build on the success of the firm as a real estate and capital markets leader."

Mr. Nicholson's responsibilities will include investment decision-making, operations and risk management across Amherst investment strategies, as well as overseeing capital planning, liquidity and risk management for Amherst-managed investment vehicles.

About Amherst

The Amherst Group ("Amherst") is a diversified data-driven investment management platform at the crossroads of global capital markets and U.S. real estate, offering strategies up and down the real estate capital stack. Amherst manages $18.6 billion* of AUM deployed across real estate equity and debt strategies in single-family rental (SFR), commercial real estate (CRE), and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Today, Amherst has more than 1,000 global personnel working to create value and provide an excellent experience for the investors, residents, and the communities it serves. To learn more, visit Amherst.com .

*As of April 30, 2024

