Amherst-Pelham Regional School District to Host Ribbon Cutting for Electric School Bus Fleet

Electric buses and charging infrastructure deployed with Highland Electric Fleets

AMHERST, Mass., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amherst-Pelham Regional School District will host a ribbon cutting event to mark the launch of its electric school bus program. The event will bring together district leaders, partners, and community members at the district's transportation facility.

Amherst-Pelham Regional School District

Amherst-Pelham Regional School District partnered with Highland Electric Fleets to deploy three Thomas Built Jouley Type C electric school buses, alongside one existing electric bus already owned by the district, as part of a comprehensive electrification program. The project also includes four new Tellus 60kW DC fast chargers, which are V2G-enabled, in addition to one existing charger, supporting daily operations and future scalability. The project was completed in collaboration with NEC Group, LLC, Eversource, and New England Transit.

The transition to electric school buses is expected to provide long-term operational benefits while improving the daily experience for students and drivers. Electric school buses are four times quieter than traditional diesel vehicles, which improves focus and comfort, particularly for students with special needs. Students riding electric school buses are exposed to 16% less air pollution as electric school buses eliminate diesel tailpipe emissions. Over time, districts can also benefit from operational savings with lower fuel and maintenance costs, with electric buses having significantly fewer moving parts than traditional diesel vehicles.

"This is about more than buses. It is about how we show up for students every day," said Superintendent Dr. E. Xiomara Herman. "As an educational system, we are always looking at how our decisions impact students both inside and outside of the classroom. Transitioning to electric buses allows us to reduce our environmental footprint while also providing a quieter, healthier ride to and from school. This work reflects our responsibility to align our operations with the well-being of the students and communities we serve."

Funding for the project was supported in part by a $600,000 rebate through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program, as well as a $500,000 grant from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center's Accelerating Clean Transportation program. Additional federal incentives helped offset vehicle and infrastructure costs.

"Amherst-Pelham Regional School District is taking a thoughtful approach to introducing electric buses into daily operations, with a focus on improving the experience and outcomes for students," said Matt Stanberry, Senior Vice President of Market Development at Highland Electric Fleets. "It's a practical way to introduce new technology while supporting student health and creating a transportation program that works for the district over the long term."

The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. on April 28 at the district's bus depot, located at 170 Chestnut Street in Amherst, and will bring together district leaders, project partners, and community members to mark the deployment and recognize the collaboration behind the project. Following the event, attendees will be invited to take a ride on one of the electric school buses.

About Amherst-Pelham Regional School District

The Amherst Regional Public Schools (ARPS) are located in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts. The area is rich in cultural, recreational, and academic activities and opportunities. Our mission is the academic achievement of every student learning in a system dedicated to social justice and multiculturalism.

The school system educates a diverse population of approximately 2500 students, including native speakers of more than 38 languages. Three elementary schools are located in the town of Amherst and one in the town of Pelham. Our middle school and high school are located in the town of Amherst and draw students from the towns of Amherst and Pelham, as well as Leverett and Shutesbury.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts

Chris Orlando

Highland Electric Fleets

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets