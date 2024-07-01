AMI Becomes the First IFV to Achieve NVIDIA System Software Validation Toolkit Compliance on NVIDIA MGX AI Servers

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, today is pleased to announce the complete validation and compliance of its MegaRAC® SP-X manageability solution with the NVIDIA Validation Suite (NVVS) and on NVIDIA MGX modular platforms, powered by the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip.

AMI's industry-leading MegaRAC SP-X Server Management Solution offers unparalleled remote management capabilities for server platforms. Its seamless performance and reliability consistently ensure the stability, safety, and security of managed servers.

NVVS serves as a purpose-built, system-level tool intended for use in production environments to evaluate cluster-readiness levels prior to workload deployment. The validation procedure aims to address hardware defects, software and system configuration issues, diagnostic and logging deficiencies, performance degradation, and much more. Its meticulous execution helps resolve these issues, facilitating the seamless deployment of cloud-ready AI platforms.

AMI continues to deploy its global resources to support CSPs/OEMs/ODMs worldwide, powering its NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip-based server platforms designed for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI applications.

AMI is a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network.

"By adding compliance for the NVIDIA Validation Suite to our MegaRAC SP-X Server Management Solution, we are delivering high levels of confidence and compatibility to CSPs, OEMs, and ODMs as they roll out their latest NVIDIA MGX server platforms with NVIDIA Grace CPU and NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips," says Anurag Bhatia, SVP - Global Manageability Solutions Group at AMI.

AMI® and MegaRAC® are registered trademarks of AMI in the US and/or elsewhere. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About AMI

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry.

