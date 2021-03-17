AMI Completes Affiliation With the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition (SMLC)

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc. (AMI) proudly announces the completion of its affiliation with the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition (SMLC) as a new business unit to lead its global membership program.

Founded in August 2020, AMI's mission is to accelerate the adoption of digital transformative technologies by small- to medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs). For many of these SMMs, the cost of adoption is prohibitive. AMI works to bridge that gap with innovative low-cost solutions appropriate for smaller companies at any phase of their digital journey. AMI's breadth of offerings includes the IoT Solution Family™ and StrongKey's cybersecurity appliance products; customer roadmapping and research & development (R&D) ecosystem services; education and workforce development; and the membership program.

SMLC is an industry-recognized, non-profit consortium of organizations from industry, universities, research and innovation labs, and associations. As AMI's new global membership business unit, SMLC will be rebranded to the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Consortium, working to further expand the membership program. SMLC will continue to focus on cultivating trusted and mutually beneficial collaborative activities for member organizations of all sizes by sharing successes and challenges related to the adoption of smart manufacturing technologies and 4th Industrial Revolution digital technologies.

"We are excited to welcome the SMLC team into the AMI organization as we work together to build an interconnected manufacturing ecosystem for both SMMs and multi-national companies (MNCs) — where everyone is empowered with the digital transformative technologies that are critical to global competitiveness and profitability in today's connected world," said AMI CEO and National Academy Member Dr. Stephan Biller. "Adding SMLC's expertise and resources extends our knowledge network and ability to assist SMMs with deploying real-time low-cost, simple solutions while also providing MNCs with the support to build end-to-end resilient supply chains."

To mark today's announcement, as well as underscore the inherent value of peer-to-peer communities, for a limited time, AMI is offering SMMs enrollment in its membership program for one year free of charge. Enrollment must occur before April 30, 2021, to be eligible for the free annual membership. Beginning May 1, 2021, enrollment will be prorated.

"As a founder of and active participant in the SMLC for more than a decade, I've experienced and benefitted from the high business value of peer-to-peer exchanges and collaborations," said MTDG President and CEO Dean L. Bartles, Ph.D. "By leveraging the resources of the MTDG family of companies, we were able to integrate the mission of SMLC seamlessly into AMI, expanding our combined strategic synergies to the benefit of all manufacturers everywhere."

