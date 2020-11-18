Amid COVID-19, Bridgestone Survey Finds U.S. Drivers Plan to Hit the Road This Winter

"Winter tires are essential safety features for anyone regularly driving in winter conditions," said Jeff Cook, executive director, Marketing Strategy and Product Portfolio Planning, Bridgestone Americas. "Just like the soles of our shoes, tires are designed for different performance needs. Bridgestone encourages all drivers to ensure they are arming their vehicles with the right tires for their lifestyle and travel plans this season."

According to a survey conducted by Bridgestone, more than half (54%) of drivers who live in regions that frequently experience winter weather have lost control of their vehicle due to snow and ice. Yet less than a third (28%) equip their vehicles with winter tires, which are designed to provide better traction, braking and handling on snow, ice and slush. Special rubber technology and an optimized tread pattern allow winter tires to remain flexible in low temperatures, dig deep into snow and channel away water and slush.

When it comes to driving in snow and ice, more than half (56%) of drivers who live in regions that experience frequent winter weather say they are "very confident." Yet the majority believe several common myths about winter driving, including that four-wheel drive makes stopping in snow more effective, and that warming up your car prior to driving improves its performance. However, Bridgestone reminds drivers winter tires can provide the increased traction, braking and handling drivers need to conquer wintry conditions and are important for safer driving during the holiday season.

The survey by Bridgestone also found three in four (76%) drivers have lost visibility due to wintry conditions or windshield clouding. To ensure a safe ride this winter, Bridgestone urges drivers to check four important vehicle components at the beginning of the season:

Blades – Replace worn wiper blades with new blades to increase visibility. Correct windshield wipers should sit firmly against the windshield and apply even pressure.

– Replace worn wiper blades with new blades to increase visibility. Correct windshield wipers should sit firmly against the windshield and apply even pressure. Brakes – An old set of brakes can make stopping on icy roads difficult. Get them checked by an automotive service technician before the weather gets cold.

– An old set of brakes can make stopping on icy roads difficult. Get them checked by an automotive service technician before the weather gets cold. Battery – Even new batteries can lose up to 60% of their current in freezing weather. Have the battery tested at the beginning of the winter season.

– Even new batteries can lose up to 60% of their current in freezing weather. Have the battery tested at the beginning of the winter season. Blizzaks – For drivers experiencing a regular pattern of ice and snow, winter tires are important. The Bridgestone Blizzak winter tire line features the latest technological advances for enhanced safety in winter conditions.

