Firestone to Continue as NTT INDYCAR® SERIES Exclusive Tire Supplier through Long-Term Extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) and Penske Entertainment today announced a long-term extension to Firestone's role as the exclusive tire supplier of all INDYCAR-sanctioned racing. The agreement will keep Firestone as the sole tire supplier for all NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, the INDY NXT by Firestone developmental series, and the annual Indianapolis 500®.

Firestone is currently in its 25th consecutive season as the exclusive tire supplier for the series. The extension reinforces Bridgestone's ongoing commitment to driving innovation through motorsports. The Firestone brand continues its rich history in open-wheel racing, dating back more than a century.

"At Bridgestone, motorsports are our passion – always have been and always will be. This is particularly true for our Firestone brand, which has been part of world-class racing since winning the first Indy 500 in 1911," said Paolo Ferrari, Executive Chairman and CEO, Bridgestone Americas. "We believe motorsports are the ultimate challenge for premium performance and a proving ground for advancing in our goals towards sustainable innovation. Our relationship with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has been a critical part of these efforts, and we are proud to keep driving forward together."

Through the Firestone brand, Bridgestone has worked closely with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and partners across the paddock to help advance developments in more sustainable racing. Bridgestone incorporated certain materials made from hard-to-recycle plastics and palm oil waste residue in Indy 500 race tires in 2023 and 2024. The company has also used guayule-derived natural rubber in the sidewall of alternate race tires the past two seasons.

Bridgestone's motorsports initiatives are aligned with the company's long-term sustainability goals. They also demonstrate alignment with INDYCAR's efforts to work towards making the sport more sustainable.

"Our relationship with the team at Bridgestone continues to set an industry standard for success and innovation," said Roger Penske, Chairman of Penske Corporation. "Firestone has been a foundational partner for our sport, from the very first Indy 500 to now, playing an integral role in the development of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and its highly competitive racing. We're extremely proud to carry this long-term partnership forward into a very exciting and productive future together."

The long-term extension includes Firestone's role as presenting sponsor and sole tire supplier of the top-tier development series, INDY NXT by Firestone. The brand signed as presenting sponsor of INDY NXT in 2023 to help the sport develop the next generation of racing talent and engage new audiences. The agreement also renews Firestone's status as official partner and tire supplier of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the largest spectator sporting facility on the planet.

The announcement reinforces Bridgestone's investment and commitment to its workforce in Northeast Ohio. All Firestone Firehawk race tires are designed and manufactured at the Bridgestone Advanced Tire Production Center (ATPC) in Akron. The facility opened in 2022 across the street from the Bridgestone Americas Technology Center (ATC). This proximity allows the Firestone Race Tire Engineering team to work side-by-side with other tire engineers to transfer insights from racing into other innovation workstreams.

In addition to providing tire technology and on-track support, Firestone will continue its role as a key partner in the marketing and promotion of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone. The brand's comprehensive, season-long activation features fan engagement, sponsorships and signage at multiple venues. It also includes robust social and digital media programs, traditional media, and hospitality.

Bridgestone motorsports activities are leveraged globally as co-creation platforms to help deliver the values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment. This corporate commitment outlines eight areas where the company is focused on contributing to a more sustainable world. The ongoing relationship with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES supports the values of emotion, energy, ecology, and empowerment.

