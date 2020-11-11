Amid COVID-19 Crisis, the Global Imaging Agents Market is Forecasts to Reach a Revised Size of $12.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Imaging Agents - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Imaging Agents estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the X-Ray/CT segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Imaging Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



In the global MRI segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Imaging Agents: Providing Brighter and Clearer Images for Effective Clinical Diagnosis

Recent Market Activity

Major Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growing Need for Early Disease Diagnosis Fosters Demand for Imaging Agents

Select Market Growth Restraints

Contrast Media: Giving Way to Contemporary Offshoots

X-ray/CT Segment Continues to Lead Contrast Media Market

Developed Economies Face Threat from Rising Demand for Contrast Agents in Asia-Pacific

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals to Outdo Contrast Media

Nuclear Medicine: A Potential Growth Avenue for Dx Radiopharmaceuticals

Select PET and SPECT Radioisotopes Used in Nuclear Medicine

Select Cardiology and Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals

Developed Markets Rule the Imaging Agents Market, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Imaging Agents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

