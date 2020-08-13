Amid Gridlock, CED Calls on Congress & President to Swiftly Pass Bipartisan Legislation Providing More Pandemic Relief

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as the economic fallout from COVID-19 continues, the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board issued a statement calling on Congress and the President to swiftly pass bipartisan legislation that provides widespread relief and support:

"The US economy faces its greatest challenge since the Great Depression. There is no time for posturing or politics which could lead to tragic and irreparable damage to American lives and livelihoods. Confidence will be restored only if every segment of our economy can see that our policymakers understand the urgency and are prepared to act.

Congress and the President must come to agreement on bipartisan, comprehensive legislation to avoid legal uncertainty and administrative delay. We have enumerated what we believe should be included in a bipartisan legislative package that would set the economy on a sound and safe course. Acting on the whole is far more important than any individual part. Our elected policymakers must focus on defeating the pandemic, providing relief to citizens and employers adversely affected and help to get America "back to work," in an economy that provides high levels of employment, production and consumption, in an environment where the responsibility for economic growth can once again rest on the private sector.

We urge our elected policymakers to find their way to reengage now to reach a comprehensive, bipartisan legislative solution that will put our nation on a solid path to conquer the pandemic and resume economic growth to benefit all citizens."

About CED

The Committee for Economic Development is the Public Policy Center of The Conference Board that delivers well- researched analysis, and non-partisan, reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. www.ced.org.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

