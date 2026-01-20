CED Outlines 2026 Policy Priorities Ahead of Nation's 250th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the Committee for Economic Development (CED), the public policy center of The Conference Board, has outlined this year's critical policy challenges and how Washington can meet the moment.

In a letter sent to the President and Congressional leadership, CED emphasized the importance of bipartisan collaboration to advance policies that strengthen the nation's long-term economic vitality, democratic institutions, and global competitiveness. Representing business leaders across more than 30 industries and over $2 trillion in revenues, CED will focus on three core priorities for the year ahead.

First, CED calls for restoring fiscal responsibility through strengthened budget discipline, sustainable economic growth, and renewed consideration of a bipartisan fiscal commission to address long-term debt and deficits.

Second, CED highlights the urgent need to rebuild public trust in democracy and free enterprise, stressing the role of business in promoting opportunity, civic participation, and civility in public life.

Third, CED underscores the importance of building the workforce of tomorrow by strengthening education, supporting responsible innovation in artificial intelligence, and ensuring policies that prepare workers for a rapidly evolving economy.

"As the nation reflects on its founding ideals, CED serves as a partner and resource for policymakers and business leaders to help realize these aspirations," said David K. Young, President of CED. "This moment calls for pragmatic, bipartisan solutions that reinforce shared prosperity and the strength of American democracy."

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. TCB.org

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively, they represent 30+ industries and over 4 million employees. TCB.org/us/Committee-Economic-Development

SOURCE Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED)