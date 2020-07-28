Amid Growing Popularity of Online Shopping, Facebook Announces New Instragram Run Shop Account

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the "Online Shopping" industry

Facebook has been slowly moving into e-commerce amid the growing popularity of online shopping. In May, the company announced the launch of Shops which allows businesses to set up a free storefront on their Facebook page and Instagram profile. Users who discover a store's products through Stories, advertisements or Facebook posts have the option to save it for later or order immediately. The company has also introduced new features to the Instagram app to position it as a place where users can purchase as well as discover new products and brands.



This week, Instagram announced the roll out of its newly designed shopping page to users in the United States. Instagram Shop is designed to make the experience of discovering and purchasing new products on Instagram more seamless. Users will be able to view personalized recommendations and checkout directly in the app.



The Instagram run @shop account will also feature curated collections. Sellers who use the Instagram checkout feature will be charged a selling fee which could provide a new revenue stream for the company if shopping through the app becomes more popular. Instagram Shop will also support Facebook Pay which was introduced last year to allow users to carry out secure transactions across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp.





