Amid Major Product Launch, Mitsubishi Motors Ranks Third Highest Mass Market Brand in 2021 J.D. Power Customer Service Index

The J.D. Power CSI Study examines customer satisfaction with maintenance and repair service carried out at dealerships and service facilities. Owners of one to three-year-old vehicles are surveyed regarding their most recent dealership service experience for both in-warranty and customer-pay work. The study examines satisfaction in five measures of service experience: service initiation, vehicle pick-up, service facility, service quality and service advisor.

Mitsubishi Motors improved 11 points overall in the 2021 study and finished in third place among all non-premium brands, moving up in rank one spot from 2020. In the most heavily weighted category by J.D. Power, service quality, Mitsubishi tied for first among all mass-market brands.

"While there is so much exciting product news to celebrate at Mitsubishi Motors, the J.D. Power 2021 CSI Study results demonstrate that we have continued to stay focused on what really matters – customer service," said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin. "Proof of our performance can be seen in our maintaining the top-ranking, Asian mass-market, or non-premium, brand position for the third year in a row. This was only achieved with the enthusiasm and dedication of our dealer body and service-aftersales teams. Their continued support is the essential component in the brand's continued growth in the U.S. market."

By April 2021, Mitsubishi Motors will have launched three considerably revised vehicles and one all-new, ground-up redesign in the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander – proof of its commitment to deliver high quality, top value, leading-edge technology vehicles in the U.S. Standard features and added value across the entire lineup, with key standard active safety features appearing on all vehicles, will underpin the revisions.

Along with the infusion of new product, Mitsubishi announced this week the rollout of ClickShop,℠ a new, 24-hour digital showroom on mitsubishicars.com. Mitsubishi customers now have a modern shopping experience, completely customized to their needs, interests and budget, as well as more transparency in the car-buying process. The move is part of Mitsubishi's vision to make the car-buying experience more fast, fair and fun for its customers.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, and Virginia, MMNA, directly and indirectly, employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

