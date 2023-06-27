Amid Record Demand, CME Group Announces Expansion of WTI Options

News provided by

CME Group

27 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to expand WTI Crude Oil options to include Monday and Wednesday expiries. Pending regulatory review, the new contracts will begin trading on July 31, 2023.

"Weekly WTI Crude Oil options are CME Group's fastest growing energy products, and we are pleased to provide market participants with flexibility to manage volatility through our expanded Monday and Wednesday expiries," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy at CME Group. "Global oil markets increasingly revolve around WTI as the central price setter, and WTI is the only crude oil benchmark with robust, around the clock liquidity in Friday Weekly options, with 15% of on-screen volume occurring during non-U.S. trading hours and 30% of all trades originating from outside of the U.S."

Volatility in crude oil markets can be significantly impacted by market-moving events such as OPEC announcements, EIA reports, cargo loading schedules and geopolitics. With expirations now on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Weekly options allow for more precise risk management strategies to manage short-term price risk.

"Oil markets are dynamic and subject to geopolitical and supply events. Weekly WTI Crude Oil options allow market participants to purchase short-term protection against surprise announcements that can move markets quickly in any direction," continued Keavey. "With crude oil volatility here to stay, we are seeing market participants turn to these products in record numbers this year."

Average daily volume (ADV) in Weekly WTI Crude Oil options is approximately 8,900 contracts, up 69% year-over year. Average daily open interest (ADOI) is approximately 20,000 contracts, up 77% year-over-year. ADV in the week leading up to the OPEC+ meeting on June 4 reached 13,700 contracts, its highest ever. 

Weekly WTI Crude Oil options are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information and for full contract specs, please visit here.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

Also from this source

CME Group to Launch Lithium Carbonate Futures as Electric Vehicle Demand Surges

CME Group Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.