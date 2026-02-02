Amid renewed interest in carpeting, Chem-Dry® reveals checklist for optimal care

The leading carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise highlights common errors that shorten a carpet's lifespan and offers tips for preservation

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more homeowners updating living spaces and prioritizing comfort at home, carpeting is seeing renewed interest—driven in part by residential remodeling and renovation activity. In light of that trend, Chem-Dry® , the carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise leader, has released a carpet longevity checklist highlighting everyday habits and cleaning missteps that can accelerate wear, along with practical tips to help carpets look better and last longer.

The checklist focuses on practical ways for homeowners to manage moisture, soil accumulation and spills, factors routinely cited as key contributors to premature carpet aging.

"People are spending more time at home, and that means they're making investments in comfort and coziness," said Ed Quinlan, president of Chem-Dry. "Carpeting is increasingly a go-to for homeowners who wish to enhance their aesthetics or improve their soundproofing. But whether that carpeting is installed in a bedroom, along a hallway or down the stairs, it's important to protect the investment with some basic maintenance and upkeep."

What follows are several carpet longevity dos and don'ts from the carpet cleaners at Chem-Dry.

DO:

Vacuum at least once or twice a week, and more frequently in areas that see a lot of foot traffic (especially in homes with kids or pets).

Blot spills immediately rather than letting them sit; a quick cleanup can minimize the risk of long-term staining.

Choose natural cleaning products that are less likely to retain dirt and soil.

Rotate furniture from time to time, an important safeguard against permanent tread patterns or uneven fading.

Implement a no-shoes policy, or at the very least place protective mats at entryways.

DON'T:

Rub stains aggressively, which may backfire by making them even harder to get out (in addition to damaging carpet fiber).

Over-wet the carpeting, which may result in the formation of mold or mildew.

Drag heavy furniture, which may tear or stretch carpet fibers.

Resort to harsh chemicals like bleach, which can compromise the integrity of the fibers and lead to premature breakdown.

Rely entirely on DIY carpet cleaning as opposed to routine, professional care.

"A smart approach to home cleaning can go a long way, but it's equally important to schedule professional cleanings, ideally at the start of each new season," said Quinlan. "Professional cleaning isn't just about looks; it's about removing deep-down grit that weakens carpet fibers. When carpets are professionally cleaned on a quarterly basis, they're not only fresher, but also longer-lasting."

Chem-Dry boasts a network of franchises with over 1,000 locations worldwide. The company provides professional-grade cleaning services for both residential and commercial customers.

For more information about Chem-Dry, visit www.chemdry.com.

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry has built the largest and most trusted carpet cleaning brand in the country, with a network spanning 25 counties and over 1,000 locations worldwide. The company's core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deep clean, and allows surfaces to dry faster. Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of 15 residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com , or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com .

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization of 15 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning , Clear Pest Pros , COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ , Helpful Heroes , HOODZ , JUNKCO+ , N-Hance Wood Refinishing , The Patch Boys , redbox+ Dumpsters , WINMAR , and Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, please visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

