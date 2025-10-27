The Natural® by Chem-Dry® certified EPA Safer Choice

The leading carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise's powerful cleaner has also received industry credentials ECOLOGO®, WoolSafe® and CleanSeal®

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chem-Dry®, the carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise leader, announces that its core cleaning solution, The Natural®, has obtained the prestigious EPA Safer choice label, certifying it as a product that meets the EPA's rigorous standards for human health, performance and sustainability. This is just the latest in a series of industry credentials earned by The Natural, which has previously obtained ECOLOGO®, WoolSafe® and CleanSeal® designations.

"Everything we do is built on the simple premise that safety and efficacy should always go hand in hand—that it's possible to have a robust carpet cleaning product that is also appropriate for use around kids and pets, to say nothing of being safer for the planet itself," said Ed Quinlan, president of Chem-Dry. "That's what makes these validations so meaningful."

The Natural by Chem-Dry provides reliable carpet cleaning solutions without the need for harsh soaps or detergents. Through the release of carbonated bubbles, The Natural loosens embedded dirt, grit and grime, drawing them out of the carpet's fibers for easy removal.

"What consumers should know is that Safer Choice-certified products meet high standards for ingredient safety," said Quinlan. "At the same time, they achieve the EPA's stringent criteria for performance—meaning that while they are safer options, they also get the job done."

The WoolSafe and CleanSeal certifications point to The Natural's safety, verifying that the product is an effective carpet cleaner that does not entail risk of re-soiling or discoloration. ECOLOGO confirms that The Natural by Chem-Dry is verified for reduced environmental impact.

Chem-Dry boasts a network of franchises that includes over 1,000 locations worldwide. The company is committed to making cleaner, healthier indoor environments through its proprietary solutions for carpet, upholstery, granite countertops and hard floor surfaces cleaning.

For more information about Chem-Dry's certifications, visit https://www.chemdry.com/our-certifications.

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning more than 25 counties and over 1,000 locations worldwide. The company's core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of 15 residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 15 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, Clear Pest Pros, COOL-BINZ,DUCTZ, Helpful Heroes, HOODZ, JUNKCO+, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters, WINMAR, and Z PLUMBERZ. For more information, please visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

