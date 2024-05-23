Amid Rising Global Antisemitism, FRC Stands with Israel and the Jewish Community, Clearing up Confusion around Antisemitism Awareness Act

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of recent events -- where Ireland, Norway, and Spain announced their decisions to recognize a Palestinian state; the International Criminal Court sought unjust arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant; and as American Jews face unprecedented antisemitism here in the United States -- Family Research Council reiterates the organization's unwavering stance with the Jewish people and seeks to bring clarity to the confusion around a recent bill concerning antisemitism moving through Congress. FRC has released a new resource: Frequently Asked Questions: The Antisemitism Awareness Act (H.R. 6090).

This resource addresses the following questions:

What does H.R. 6090 do?

What is the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of Antisemitism?

Does H.R. 6090 violate the First Amendment or "criminalize" the gospel?

Does the IHRA working definition of antisemitism restrict Christians' ability to proclaim the gospel?

Why is H.R. 6090 needed now?

This past Sunday, May 19, FRC led an effort to Pray For & Stand With Israel, in which over a thousand American churches devoted a portion of their worship services to pray for Israel and the Jewish people. Prime Minister Netanyahu even responded with gratitude to this show of support.

Family Research Council president Tony Perkins commented:

"Ever since the tragic events of October 7th last year, many who have claimed to be friends of Israel have utterly failed to stand strong in defense of Israel and her government. Here at home, the Biden administration has all but abandoned America's strongest, most significant Middle Eastern ally. As the Jewish state stands on the brink of a war that threatens to spill over into armed conflict with other countries in the region and their proxies, President Biden and his party seem more intent on placating the most radical elements of their political base than supporting Israel's right to self-defense. This has led to an environment of open antisemitism, most clearly visible on the campuses of America's elite universities. Congress must act to combat this virulent outbreak of hate and send a clear message to President Biden that antisemitism is not acceptable."

Travis Weber, FRC Vice President of Policy & Government Affairs, stated:

"Right now, the Jewish people worldwide are watching to see who will stand with them. In a moment reminiscent of the 1930's when antisemitic rage began to emerge in greater manifestation before the atrocities of the Holocaust, we once again see the ugly rise of Jew-hatred in a manner that reminds us of those dark times. The difference now is that it is appearing in the United States – the one superpower that has typically stood with Israel over the past 75 years. Yet, that supportive ground is now cracking, as radicals occupy universities with blind rage and hatred once again directed at Jews and their homeland, Israel. Will the U.S. fall away? We have been moving in that direction – pressuring the Israeli government, failing to veto an anti-Israel security council resolution, and faltering on delivering much needed military support. The Antisemitism Awareness Act provides an important opportunity for Congress to make clear that the U.S. government will continue to stand with the Jewish people and Israel. This bill comes at a moment in which it is apparent that the world is turning against the Jews – fast. Will we stand with them?"

FRC's new resource can be accessed here: https://downloads.frc.org/EF/EF24E40.pdf

SOURCE Family Research Council