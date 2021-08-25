Amid Skyrocketing Rent Prices, Zumper And Mint Mobile Team Up To Launch "Free Rent For A Year" Sweepstakes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumper , the largest privately owned rental platform in North America, and Mint Mobile , owned by Ryan Reynolds and one of the fastest growing wireless brands in the United States, today launched a campaign aimed at offering renters a fresh start amid the largest-ever rent increases coast-to-coast.

From August 25 through September 29, 2021, consumers can enter for a chance to win the grand prize of one year's worth of free rent (valued at $36,000). The tiered sweepstakes will also award five second-place winners $2,000 towards upcoming moving expenses and ten third-place winners a free year of Mint Mobile service. All winners will be notified by October 13, 2021.

"At Zumper, our mission is to take the stress out of renting. We're creating opportunities for everyone to live better, from one fresh start to the next," said Anthemos Georgiades, Co-Founder and CEO of Zumper. "By partnering with Mint Mobile, we're excited to be tapping into a new consumer base--but, more importantly, standing true to our commitment of easing the hassle and confusion of renting."

With more than 15 million visitors per month, Zumper currently supports over 90 million people a year and helps one in three Americans find their next place. The sweepstakes offers winners three ways to make their lives easier: cash toward one year's rent, money to cover moving costs and access to Mint Mobile's premium wireless services.

"Zumper and Mint Mobile are two like-minded companies, both on a mission to simplify and eradicate the outdated hassles of our respective industries," said Aron North, CMO at Mint Mobile. "Rents, like wireless bills, are unnecessarily high. Our promotion highlights this and will give a few lucky winners cash toward their rent and the most affordable premium wireless service around."

To enter to win, visit: https://www.mintmobile.com/fresh-start. Terms and restrictions may apply.

About Zumper

The largest privately owned rental platform in North America, Zumper supports over 90 million people a year and helps one in three Americans find their next place. Zumper is on a mission to change renting forever. By making it easier, faster, and more human, we're creating opportunities for everyone to make a fresh start.

Named a 2021 Best Startup Employer by Forbes and a 2021 Best Place to Work and Company with the Best Benefits by BuiltIn SF, Zumper is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Los Angeles, Scottsdale, Chicago, Miami, and Providence. To date, Zumper has raised over $150 million from Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Headline, Dawn Capital, and the Blackstone Group. Learn more at www.zumper.com or email [email protected]

About Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is the easiest and most affordable premium wireless service in America. Launched in 2016 and owned by actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, Mint Mobile is a D2C wireless brand running on the T-Mobile network, the nation's largest 5G network, with no contracts or overages. With unlimited talk and text, nationwide coverage, and plans available for as little as $15/month, Mint Mobile offers incredible value for a premium service. Learn more at www.mintmobile.com .

