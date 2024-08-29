Amidst Exponential AI Growth, Blend Creates Chief Solutions Officer Role- Appoints ex-Accenture Leader

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend, an award-winning AI and Data Science services firm for Fortune 500 companies, is proud to announce the promotion of Rob Fuller to Chief Solutions Officer (CSO). In this pivotal role, Rob will lead Blend's strategic solutions development, driving innovation and ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge, client-centric AI and data solutions.

"Blend is entering a new phase of growth in AI-driven innovation, and the creation of the Chief Solutions Officer role reflects our commitment to leading in this space," says Ozgur Dogan, President of Solution and Service Lines. "As our clients' needs evolve, we are positioning ourselves to deliver even more integrated and impactful scaled AI solutions. This role is key to aligning our data science, engineering, and AI capabilities with those needs. Rob's leadership has been key to driving AI innovation at Blend, delivering high-impact solutions for our clients that integrate Data Science, Engineering, and AI. Rob's promotion to Chief Solutions Officer will be central to Blend's mission of pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI."

Rob, who joined Blend as Senior Vice President of Technology in April 2022, has played a crucial role in establishing and growing the company's Data Engineering Practice. With over two decades of experience in technology strategy and execution, from Accenture to Bristol Myers Squibb, Rob has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the evolving technology landscape and has been instrumental in driving Blend's growth in the AI and data science space.

"With the explosion of new technology and techniques that can be applied in businesses, it's incredibly exciting to help clients find the sweet spot of advanced capabilities at the right level of delivery risk and rigor," says Rob Fuller, Chief Solutions Officer at Blend. "I am excited to bring the advanced capabilities Blend is incubating forward, to help clients navigate the risks and reap the benefits."

With the advent of this new role, the Chief Solutions Officer will lead teams to harness the power of innovative technology to integrate them end-to-end with business strategies. Blend is committed to leading clients from the intersection of strategy and intelligent solutions.

Blend is a leading AI and Data Science services company, committed to helping Fortune 500 businesses leverage data for growth and innovation. With a global presence and a team of industry experts, we deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to succeed in the digital age.

