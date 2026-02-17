Amigos For Kids Selected as OpenAI Ready Award Recipient Through People-First AI Fund

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Amigos For Kids approaches its 35th anniversary of strengthening families across South Florida, the organization has been selected as a recipient of the OpenAI Ready Award through the People-First AI Fund — a national $50 million initiative supporting nonprofits building people-centered, community-based solutions.

Amigos For Kids is among 208 nonprofit organizations nationwide chosen for unrestricted funding to support innovation, organizational capacity, and long-term sustainability. As an OpenAI Ready Award recipient, Amigos joins a national cohort of organizations leveraging emerging tools and new approaches to deepen family-centered impact.

"This investment arrives at a pivotal moment in our organization's journey," said Karina Pavone, President & CEO of Amigos For Kids. "With OpenAI's support, we will expand high-quality afterschool and summer enrichment programming while integrating AI-supported tools to personalize learning, strengthen family engagement, and enhance how we track outcomes and deliver services. This partnership allows us to serve families more intentionally, more efficiently, and more equitably."

"For more than 35 years, Amigos For Kids has stood with families," said Jorge Plasencia, Founder and Chair Emeritus of Amigos For Kids. "This award honors that legacy and our continued commitment to people-centered solutions."

Funding from the People-First AI Fund will enable Amigos For Kids to expand access to safe, nurturing learning environments in under-resourced neighborhoods while piloting AI-supported program tools designed to improve individualized learning pathways, enhance social-emotional development, and strengthen service delivery across family-centered programs.

"Amigos For Kids has always believed that strong families are the foundation of thriving communities," said Yosbel Ibarra, Board Chair of Amigos For Kids. "This award affirms the organization's leadership, financial stewardship, and commitment to evolving with purpose. It positions Amigos to continue building smarter systems that better support families and create lasting opportunity for children."

The OpenAI Ready Award recognizes nonprofits that are building resilient, future-ready systems and advancing people-first solutions — reinforcing Amigos For Kids' commitment to strengthening families, fostering resilience, and creating brighter futures for children throughout Miami-Dade County.

To learn more about Amigos For Kids, visit amigosforkids.org

About Amigos For Kids

Founded in 1991, Amigos For Kids is a Miami-based nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening families and educating communities to support safe, healthy childhoods. Through programs such as Amigos Care, the Positive Parenting Program, Amigos LEAD afterschool and summer enrichment, Project YES youth leadership initiatives, and large-scale community outreach efforts, Amigos For Kids serves under-resourced children and families across Miami-Dade County.

Amigos For Kids is committed to creating stronger families, safer homes, and brighter futures for the next generation.

