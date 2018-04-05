Amin G. Salam Joins Ankura as Managing Director

Mr. Salam's appointment marks the continued expansion of Ankura's global infrastructure and real estate advisory team and the firm's growth into international markets. Joining world-class Ankura experts Barry M. Barovick and Ibrahim Mardam-Bey, Mr. Salam will leverage his unique international experience to help expand the team's reach, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, in addition to advising clients on global trade, security, and foreign affairs while expanding the firm's overall offerings into developed and emerging markets.

As Vice President of the National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Salam served as the primary trade, investment, and security liaison between the US and the 22 countries of the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). In this role, he expanded MENA market share while promoting sustainable bilateral business relationships for US member companies. Prior to that, as Senior Economic and Policy Advisor to the Maryland Commission for Middle-Eastern American Affairs, Mr. Salam established and led programs to strengthen commercial ties between the state of Maryland and the MENA region. In addition, Mr. Salam has advised major international defense and infrastructure companies on investment and operational issues, worked with foreign sovereign wealth funds on global economic development initiatives, and led multiple trade development and investment initiatives throughout the Middle East and Africa in partnership with US government agencies.

Kevin Lavin, Ankura Co-President, stated, "Amin brings tremendous depth and breadth to Ankura's global real estate and infrastructure offering alongside Barry and Ibrahim. Combining his valuable expertise with a focus on international growth ensures that we are exceptionally well-positioned to provide clients with unique and expert counsel on a range of infrastructure and real estate-related issues. Ankura's strategy is distinctive in the way that our collaborative, multi-disciplinary platform is designed to bring customized expertise to bear on each client situation, and we are excited that Amin will apply his years of international experience across the firm."

"I am pleased to be joining Barry, Ibrahim, and the entire Ankura team in helping our clients successfully navigate industry transformation and worldwide challenges in the years ahead," Mr. Salam said. "I look forward to leveraging my past experiences and extensive relationships to facilitate further growth into international markets and to provide our public and private clients with effective solutions through a global lens."

