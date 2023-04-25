NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 17-year-old AMIT student Reut Amichai has been honored with lighting a torch at this year's Israeli 75th Anniversary Independence Day Opening Ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on the eve of April 25th. She will do so in honor of Shomer HaChadash, an organization she has volunteered with for more than three years and whose mission is to protect state-owned lands.

AMIT Student Reut Amichai Receives Honor of Torch Lighter At Israeli Independence Day Ceremony, April 25, 2023 AMIT Student Reut Amichai Receives Honor of Torch Lighter At Israeli Independence Day Ceremony, April 25, 2023

Reut is the youngest person to be awarded such an honor. This year there was a particularly large pool of candidates recommended for their contributions to Israeli society. Only 30 candidates from 1600 applicants were chosen by a special committee. Minister Miri Regev and the Prime Minister's office made the final choices for those to light the 12 torches, of which Reut was one.

"I am deeply honored to have been selected to be part of the monumental ceremony and only hope I can live up to my expectations to support my country and inspire other young people," says Reut.

Reut Amichai is a 12th grade student at Midreshet AMIT Kama in Yeruham. She resides with her family in the settlement of Neta in the Lakish region. This community was founded by the displaced individuals from Gush Katif along with families who joined subsequently, including Amichai's parents. In addition to her involvement as a Madricha in Bnei Akiva, she also volunteers for the Shomer HaChadash. When asked about her motivation to join, Reut explained, "I aspired to make a difference and contribute, while being surrounded by good people."

Shula Levy, the principal of Midreshet AMIT Kama, praised her selection and commended her as a role model for young women, stating, "Reut is an example of a young woman who is a leader and a trailblazer, very much loved by her classmates. She is a girl whose volunteer work for the people of Israel and the land of Israel are a part of her. For three years she has worked with HaShomer HaChadash and is a member of the leadership program. Her humility and dedication are loved and respected wherever she goes."

"We are so proud to have one of our AMIT students selected to light the torch at this year's celebration," says Audrey Axelrod Trachtman, AMIT's National President. "Our goal is to inspire our students to become world leaders, and Reut is one example of our many extraordinary students," she adds.

The torch-lighting ceremony ushers in Independence Day celebrations and signifies the end of Yom Hazikaron. The ceremony is held annually at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem and is led by the Speaker of the Knesset. Among those in attendance are government ministers, Knesset members, IDF veterans, members of the diplomatic staff, and citizens. The ceremony is broadcast live on national television and radio channels, and the focal point is the lighting of 12 torches, which symbolize the Twelve Tribes of Israel. These torches are lit by individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society. In addition to the torch lighting, the ceremony includes music performances, dances, parades, and fireworks.

Reut is vocal about the Zionist mission and has called out to young people through AMIT and social media to help in the movement across the country to protect the state lands. While she did not expect to be lighting a torch on Mount Herzl, she will read a text prior to lighting the torch to convey messages of unity and love for the land.

About AMIT

AMIT welcomes all children and enables students to realize their potential and strengthen Israeli society by educating and nurturing children from diverse ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds within a framework of innovation, academic excellence and Jewish values. Founded in 1925, AMIT serves 40,000 students annually across 96 schools in 32 cities throughout Israel. Its continued growth and support would not be possible without the generous support of donors committing to major gifts.

AMIT continues to innovate and lead in education. In 2014, AMIT launched a new methodology called Gogya as a vision to change Israel's education system through a 21st-century lens focused on preparing today's students for tomorrow's economic, technological, and societal shifts. AMIT will soon debut a new cutting-edge Kfar Batya campus which will serve as an incubator for the development and implementation model of innovative educational frameworks. AMIT Kfar Batya will be a place to nurture, challenge, and inspire students to develop shared values of excellence, unity, and tolerance, preparing them to become productive citizens and proud leaders of Israel. AMIT Kfar Batya will be the epicenter of practical change, a hub for education thought leaders, and the experimental teaching laboratory for thousands of teachers and students across Israel.

For information on AMIT and to donate, go to www.amitchildren.org .

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

9736501218

[email protected]

SOURCE AMIT