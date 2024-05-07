Amit Trehan Joins Cahill's New York Office as a Bankruptcy and Restructuring Partner

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Amit Trehan has joined the firm as a partner in New York, strengthening its Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice.

Amit Trehan, Partner, Cahill's Bankruptcy & Restructuring Group

Mr. Trehan's practice will focus on representing a broad range of clients including financial institutions, hedge funds, direct lenders, corporate clients, ad hoc groups, and derivative counterparties, among others. He joins Cahill from Barclays, where he most recently served as a principal in special asset management, overseeing a portfolio of distressed credits across numerous industries and financial products including leveraged finance, structured finance, asset-based lending, bilateral lending, commercial real estate, and derivatives.

"Having spent the last dozen years in two different leading roles for one of the world's most impressive financial institutions, Amit brings to Cahill extensive experience managing distressed credits. His remarkable deal list includes managing exposure for one of the largest bankruptcy cases and the largest DIP financing since the pandemic, and the largest liability management transaction to date," said Joel Moss, Co-Chair of Cahill's Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice.

"Barclays regularly tapped Amit for the bank's highest profile and most complex transactions in the restructuring space," said Adam Dworkin, Executive Committee member and Co-Chair of Cahill's Corporate group. "The challenges he tackled there with such success will serve as a powerful foundation as he guides Cahill's clients through their bankruptcy and restructuring deals."

"We are very excited to welcome Amit to the team, and view his arrival as further evidence of our commitment to a growth strategy that enhances our capabilities in areas closely aligned with Cahill's top-tier practices, including leveraged finance and capital markets," said Herb Washer, Chair of Cahill's Executive Committee.

Mr. Trehan is the second lateral partner to enter Cahill's bankruptcy practice in thirteen months, following Joel Moss, who joined as a Co-Chair in March 2023.

"Cahill is rightly recognized as a market leader in leveraged finance, due to both their market share as well as the quality of their work," said Mr. Trehan. "Expanding its already robust and complementary restructuring practice is a logical step. I'm excited to be joining this outstanding team and harnessing the multi-disciplinary strengths of the firm."

Prior to Barclays, Mr. Trehan routinely represented large commercial and investment banks as creditors in the largest, most complex chapter 11 cases and other distressed situations.

He received his J.D. from University of Michigan Law School, and his B.A. from Brown University.

About Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919, Cahill is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies and their boards to manage significant corporate transactions, litigation and regulatory matters. Based in New York, Cahill also has offices in London and Washington, D.C.

SOURCE CAHILL GORDON & REINDEL LLP