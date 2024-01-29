Colleen Tracy James Joins Cahill's New York Office as Intellectual Property Litigation Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Colleen Tracy James has joined the firm as partner in the litigation group in New York, strengthening its Life Sciences Patent Litigation and Intellectual Property Litigation practices. Her addition follows close on the heels of former colleague and fellow IP lawyer Peter J. Armenio, who joined the firm as Co-Chair of the Life Sciences Patent Litigation and Intellectual Property Litigation practices on January 24.

Colleen Tracy James, Partner and Co-Chair of Life Sciences Patent Litigation Practice at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Ms. James will serve as Co-Chair of Cahill's Life Sciences Patent Litigation practice. Her practice focuses on patent infringement litigation, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Patent Trial and Appeal Board proceedings, and other complex intellectual property litigation. Her clients also turn to her for intellectual property patent services such as freedom-to-operate opinions and licensing and due diligence advice, among other matters. Her clients include some of the world's largest pharma companies and most-widely utilized new drugs.

"Colleen's arrival today, following the addition of leading IP partner Peter J. Armenio just last week, illustrates Cahill's firm commitment to exponential growth in key practices," said Herb Washer, Chair of Cahill's Executive Committee. "For years, Colleen's clients have been among the global leaders in life sciences, and we are immensely proud she has chosen to make Cahill her home, in order to continue that success."

"Colleen is not only one of the industry's best high-stakes patent litigators, she also guides clients through licensing and due diligence. That impressive skillset allows her to understand a client's needs from the earliest stages, and with that 360-degree view, she is able to deliver strategic advice few can match," said David Januszewski, Chair of Cahill's Litigation Department.

"Global leaders in the life sciences industry are making even larger investments in research and development, and are seeking the very best IP lawyers to help protect those investments," said Gerald J. Flattmann, Jr., Co-Chair of Cahill's Life Sciences Patent Litigation practice group and Co-Chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Litigation group. "Colleen's impressive track record and her broad client base make her one of the industry's most sought-after practitioners in this space."

"Cahill has made clear that it sees IP as a powerful opportunity and an engine of growth, and I could not be more excited to help turn that vision into a reality, joining the incredible team already in place," said Ms. James.

Ms. James received her J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and her B.S. from Manhattan College.

