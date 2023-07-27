Amjad Mahmood Khan named to Los Angeles Business Journal's list of "Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys"

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amjad Mahmood Khan, partner and Chair of the Executive Committee of Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP, has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of "Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys." The editors select attorneys who are "the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region" based on a demonstration of their ability "to go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients."

The editors noted that Amjad "has handled some of the most complex and high stakes litigation cases in the country," highlighting his recent work on behalf of the son and estate of beloved actress Naya Rivera and the late Lisa Marie Presley. The feature further noted: "Khan is frequently called on to take on difficult litigation cases of prominence because of his relentless advocacy, creative decision-making and cool demeanor under pressure."

Read more in the Los Angeles Business Journal: https://images.labusinessjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2023-LOI-Litigators-TA_opt.pdf

