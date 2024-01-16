AmLactin® Announces Partnership with U.S. Figure Skating Champion Amber Glenn

The #IAmLactinReady Campaign Will Document Amber's Personal Battle with Keratosis Pilaris and How AmLactin Helped Her Uncover Her True Skin Confidence

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmLactin, the #1 dermatologist recommended moisturizer brand with lactic acid, is announcing today a one-year partnership with Team USA Figure Skater Amber Glenn for the #IAmLactinReady campaign where she will discuss her personal skincare journey with Keratosis Pilaris through a series of social posts that will run throughout 2024. Amber will also showcase how AmLactin keeps her skin soft and smooth, during the harsh winter months and throughout all the seasonal changes that can affect skin.

Photo Credit: Melanie Heaney/U.S. Figure Skating AmLactin and US Figure Skating

The #IAmLactinReady campaign also includes a 3-month nationwide initiative of 80+ influencers, consisting of other figure skaters, snowboarders, outdoor enthusiasts, and everyday people who will be asked to try AmLactin during the dry winter skin season and share their personal journeys to uncover their true skin. In addition, an educational series of posts with leading dermatologists will educate consumers about the best way to manage even the toughest skin conditions from keratosis pilaris - to dry, itchy, flaky skin - to rough under-exfoliated skin.

Consumers can also participate by entering the #IAmLactinReady Sweepstakes to win daily prizes and a chance to win the Grand Prize which includes two round trip tickets to New York City for a meet and greet and skating lesson with Amber Glenn at Wollman Rink on February 15, 2024.

"I am thrilled to embark on this incredible mission with AmLactin for the #IAmLactinReady Uncover Your True Skin campaign," said Team USA Figure Skater Amber Glenn. "As someone who personally battles keratosis pilaris (KP), I understand the importance of feeling confident in your own skin. AmLactin has been my go-to solution, smoothing my skin and allowing me to step onto the ice with confidence, especially as I enter my journey to the Olympics. I hope my story can empower others on their road to uncovering their own true skin confidence," added Glenn.

To meet Amber Glenn in person and learn more about her skincare journey, play the #IAmLactinReady Instant Win Game at www.amlactin.com/pages/game for a chance to win.

"We are excited about this unique opportunity to partner with Amber Glenn for the #IAmLactinReady campaign. KP, commonly referred to as 'chicken skin' or 'strawberry skin,' is a prevalent skin condition that affects approximately 40% of adults and over half of teenagers. We believe Amber is the perfect spokesperson to authentically educate and bring awareness about KP and dry skin through her own personal skincare journey," said Heather Choe, Head of Marketing for AmLactin.

For more information, visit AmLactin on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook or at AmLactin.com .

* #1 Dermatologist Recommended Moisturizer Brand with Lactic Acid.

About AmLactin

AmLactin® is the #1 Dermatologist Recommended moisturizer brand with lactic acid and has been a trusted skin solution for more than 25 years. The AmLactin line of body lotions and creams contain clinically proven concentrations of lactic acid to gently exfoliate and deeply hydrate skin, whether you're looking to maintain healthy-looking skin from head-to-toe or target tricky concerns like Keratosis Pilaris.

For media inquiries, please contact Rebel Gail Communications

Stephanie Channell | Samantha Chmara

[email protected] | 212.675.8555

SOURCE AmLactin