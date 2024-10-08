AmLactin® Celebrates Year Long Partnership with U.S. Figure Skating National Champion Amber Glenn with AmberLactin Daily Confidence-Boosting Lotion

A Limited-Edition Moisturizer with a New and Improved Formula for Skin as Smooth as Ice

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmLactin, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Moisturizer Brand with Lactic Acid, is celebrating a yearlong partnership with U.S. Figure Skating National Champion Amber Glenn by introducing the AmberLactin Daily Confidence-Boosting Lotion for skin as smooth as ice. This limited-edition winning moisturizer contains a new and improved formula with upgraded Lactic Acid while offering the same transformative results AmLactin enthusiasts know and love.

"We have enjoyed partnering with Amber this past year and are excited to bring consumers this special product inspired by Amber's skin needs both on and off the rink," stated Heather Choe, Head of AmLactin. "To celebrate, we developed AmberLactin which brings together the power of AmLactin and Amber Glenn to provide an even better skin experience with a refined formula."

AmLactin has always formulated its products to be fragrance-free to minimize skin irritation; however, the brand unlocked a new Lactic Acid salt source to reduce the original naturally occurring smell and now offers a cleaner scent that is still fragrance free. This new formula is also packed with 5% Lactic Acid, Vitamins B3, D, and E, and three Ceramides for effortless exfoliation, turbocharged hydration, and unbeatable smoothness.

"This has been a gamechanger for my sensitive skin. Between the demands of being on the rink and everyday life, my skin often feels dry. But with this lotion, it stays smooth and hydrated. Just as I strive for excellence on the rink, AmLactin helps me achieve excellence in my skincare," said U.S. Figure Skater Amber Glenn.

AmLactin and Amber will be hosting a giveaway now through October 15, 2024, where Amber fans, AmLactin enthusiasts, and anyone interested in being the first to try this new formula is encouraged to participate on social media. To enter, applicants must like the giveaway post, tag a friend in the comments, and follow AmLactin on Instagram or TikTok and Amber on Instagram or TikTok for a chance to win.

The partnership launched in January 2024 with the #IAmLactinReady campaign, where Amber discussed her personal skincare journey with Keratosis Pilaris through a series of social posts showcasing how AmLactin keeps her skin soft and smooth during the harsh winter months and throughout all the seasonal changes that can affect skin. To honor this partnership, AmLactin is donating to The Trevor Project, a leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for the LGBTQ+ young people, on behalf of Amber to help support an important cause that is meaningful to her.

About AmLactin

AmLactin® is the #1 Dermatologist Recommended moisturizer brand with lactic acid and has been a trusted skin solution for more than 25 years. The AmLactin line of body lotions and creams contain clinically proven concentrations of lactic acid to gently exfoliate and deeply hydrate skin, whether you're looking to maintain healthy-looking skin from head-to-toe or target tricky concerns like Keratosis Pilaris.

