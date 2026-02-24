Amlactin® Reframes Brightening with the Launch of Bright & Smooth Serum

New dermatologist-recommended exfoliation-first brightening skincare for face and body

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when consumers are endlessly seeking skin glow through layering brightening ingredients and products, Amlactin®, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Moisturizer Brand with Lactic Acid, is redefining radiance by making exfoliation essential to brighter-looking skin. With the launch of Amlactin Bright & Smooth Serum, the brand brings its expertise into brightening care — revealing natural glow by removing what dulls skin and maximizing the efficacy of brightening ingredients within the formula.

Amlactin Bright & Smooth Serum, a new dermatologist-recommended exfoliation-first brightening skincare for face and body.

Known for almost 30 years as the dermatological exfoliating skincare expert, Amlactin is extending its clinically backed AHA expertise into facial skincare with a lightweight, daily-use serum. Powered by a 5% AHA blend of lactic and glycolic acids, Bright & Smooth Serum gently exfoliates away dull, dead surface cells that block skin radiance and helps proven brightening ingredients, niacinamide and vitamin C, absorb deeply and work harder. The result is smoother texture, more even tone, and naturally glowing skin, without harsh scrubs or aggressive treatments.

"Many patients initially believe brightening is about adding more and more ingredients, but in dermatology we know true radiance starts with what you remove," said Dr. Mara Weinstein, M.D., FAAD. "Daily exfoliation is one of the most effective ways to improve dullness, uneven tone, and rough texture because it clears away the dead surface cells that prevent brightening ingredients from performing their best. Amlactin Bright & Smooth Serum pairs the brand's 5% AHA blend with proven ingredients like niacinamide and vitamin C, making it a smart, exfoliation-first approach to revealing smoother, more even, naturally glowing skin."

Dermatologists have long trusted Amlactin to treat a range of skin conditions through exfoliation that works with the skin — not against it. With Bright & Smooth Serum, the brand applies that same philosophy to common concerns, including dullness, uneven tone, and dark spots.

"Glow isn't something you add — it's something you reveal," said Jennifer Wisdom, Head of Amlactin. "With Bright & Smooth Serum, we're using decades of expertise to help skin look smoother, brighter, and visibly refreshed — like your best skin days."

The benefits extend beyond the face, targeting dark spots, post breakout marks, or uneven skin on the chest, back, elbows, knees and beyond. And in a generous 8 oz bottle with a $19.99 MSRP, it's affordable to use the serum head to toe.

Key Benefits & Hero Active Ingredients:

5% AHA blend clears away dull, dead surface cells so brightening ingredients can work harder

Niacinamide (vitamin B3) helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and supports the skin barrier

Vitamin C boosts skin clarity and brightness for a healthy-looking glow

Reveals visibly refreshed, glowing skin from first use

Lightweight serum for daily use, suitable for face and body

Fragrance-free, paraben-free, dermatologist tested

Proven Results:

In a consumer perception study1 of 30 participants using Bright & Smooth Serum:

100% confirm skin appears instantly refreshed

97% confirm skin is visibly smoother

93% confirm dull skin is transformed, appearing clearer and more radiant

Dermatological Skincare for All:

Available now at Ulta Beauty & Amazon

Dermatologist-recommended exfoliating skincare at an accessible price point - MSRP: $19.99, NET WT. 8 OZ (226 g)

The launch of Bright & Smooth Serum marks the next chapter in Amlactin's mission to democratize dermatological exfoliating skincare and make clinically backed AHA formulas accessible across a broader range of skin concerns and routines. As the brand evolves beyond its early roots as a solution for rough and problem skin, Amlactin is emerging as a modern skincare authority — refreshing its brand identity, expanding nationwide distribution, including placement in Ulta Beauty stores, and broadening its portfolio with targeted innovations such as Calm & Renew for sensitive skin.

Central to this evolution is the brand's ongoing consumer education around the benefits of gentle AHA exfoliation for all skin types, helping reframe exfoliation as a foundational step for healthy-looking, glowing skin. With Bright & Smooth Serum, Amlactin reinforces its commitment to exfoliation-first skincare — bringing dermatologist-recommended brightening to a new generation of skincare routines.

To learn more about the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Moisturizer Brand with Lactic Acid, visit Amlactin.com or explore more on Instagram (@Amlactin) and TikTok (@Amlactinofficial).

1Consumer Perception Study, 2025, Data on File

Product Images HERE.

About Amlactin®

Amlactin®, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Moisturizer Brand with Lactic Acid, has been transforming body care for almost 30 years. Amlactin products provide a premium skincare experience, maintaining their commitment to elevated skincare essentials that effortlessly exfoliate and deeply hydrate the skin. Amlactin is not just lotion, it's Skin Therapy.

SOURCE Amlactin