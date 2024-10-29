AmLactin® Unveils Innovative New and Improved Formulas for Enhanced Skincare Solutions

The New AmLactin Formulas are More than Just Lotion; They are Skin Therapy, Delivering Softer, Smoother Skin with No-Scrub, Effortless Exfoliation and Turbocharged Hydration.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmLactin® , the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Moisturizer Brand featuring Lactic Acid, is excited to unveil new and improved formulations across its entire product line. Committed to addressing the needs of consumers who are dissatisfied with uninspired results from other body care brands, AmLactin leveraged valuable consumer feedback and stringent dermatological standards to craft the innovative, dual-action formulas that effortlessly exfoliate and deeply hydrate to give users softer, smoother skin.

With over 25 years of body care experience, AmLactin products have always been more than just lotion. Formulated with a clinically proven pH-balanced Lactic Acid salt, the formulas offer multi-purpose benefits, allowing for no-scrub exfoliation that removes dead skin cells and boosts cell turnover while providing turbocharged hydration. These enhanced formulations are now even more appealing, as they are made with a higher-quality purified form of Lactic Acid that delivers the results that have earned the trust of consumers and dermatologists while delivering a full Skin Therapy experience.

"Our team is very excited to share the new AmLactin formulations with the world," says Heather Choe, Head of AmLactin. "It has been a journey to get here, as we tested over 120 prototypes over the past few years to ensure we had formulas that delivered the efficacious results our brand is rooted in, but would also provide that specialty body care experience. We partnered with dermatologists, sensory experts, and hundreds of consumers to bring you formulas that are so much more than just a lotion; AmLactin is Skin Therapy that actually delivers results."

The new formulas offer elevated skincare that combines efficacy and premium care at an accessible price point compared to other specialty brands. AmLactin recognized that more consumers could benefit from its clinically proven ingredients without compromising results for aesthetics. Now, both loyal customers and AmLactin newcomers can rely on these trusted, multi-benefit, and affordable formulations for a superior skincare experience.

"What can I say? It's AmLactin remastered! These new formulas have such an elegant feel, with absolutely no residue or odor," says Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Mara Weinstein, MD, FAAD. "They rub into the skin leaving a smooth, silky feel yet still formulated with a high quality, purified Lactic Acid to help improve common dermatological conditions like keratosis pilaris and rough bumpy skin. This is something I am thrilled to be able to recommend to my patients."

Preserving the proven benefits AmLactin is known for, these enhanced formulations provide a more accessible, multi-purpose alternative to standard body care products that only target surface-level skin needs. As a premium Skin Therapy experience, the new formulas deliver softer, smoother skin through no-scrub, gentle exfoliation and turbocharged hydration in a clean, free-from formula. Designed for diverse skin types, they maintain the rigorous standards that have made them a trusted recommendation among dermatologists.

AmLactin's first step in delivering transformative aesthetics is the reformulation of its current portfolio. The brand promises to continue to offer effective solutions while challenging the skincare industry standards and has big plans to bring new and exciting products to market in 2025 and beyond.

Learn more about AmLactin on their website and shop the new AmLactin formulas in-store and online at Amazon, Target, Walmart, CVS, and more.

ABOUT AMLACTIN

AmLactin®, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Moisturizer Brand with Lactic Acid, has been transforming body care for over 25 years. Formulated with high quality, pH-balanced Lactic Acid salts, AmLactin products provide a premium skincare experience, maintaining their commitment to elevated skincare essentials that effortlessly exfoliate and deeply hydrate the skin. AmLactin is not just lotion, it's Skin Therapy.

