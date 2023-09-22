Ammonia Crackers: Powering a Greener Future with Hydrogen ? Market Set to Reach $1,574.44 Million by 2032

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammonia Crackers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Cracker Type, Capacity, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ammonia crackers market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated valuation of $1,574.44 million in 2032, up from $201.6 million in 2023, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.7%.

Ammonia crackers, which are crucial for hydrogen production, hold the potential to revolutionize the energy sector, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating climate change impacts.

Market Overview

Ammonia, a hydrogen carrier, is a vital component in the transition towards a greener, more sustainable energy landscape. It enables the cost-effective storage and distribution of substantial quantities of energy, making it a key player in the quest for a carbon-neutral energy sector.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The ammonia crackers market is in a dynamic state of development. Small-scale ammonia crackers have reached maturity, while large-scale counterparts are still in the developing stage. Key players in the ecosystem include ammonia cracker manufacturers, green hydrogen and green ammonia producers, technology providers, and end users. Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, China, the U.K., and Rest-of-the-World are the prominent regions driving market growth.

Industrial Impact

Ammonia crackers hold great promise in the journey toward a carbon-neutral energy sector. By leveraging this technology, the world can reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, combat climate change, and usher in a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape. Continuous research and development efforts are poised to unlock new possibilities for hydrogen production, distribution, and utilization.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on various sectors globally, including the ammonia crackers market. Lockdowns, production halts, and disruptions in supply chains significantly impacted the market in 2020. However, with the world recovering from the pandemic, the ammonia crackers market is expected to regain momentum.

Market Segmentation

End User: The ammonia crackers market serves various industries, including heat treatment, the metal industry, oil and gas, power generation, mobility, and others. Increased initiatives related to decarbonization are expected to drive high adoption rates in mobility and power generation. Cracker Type: The market is segmented into centralized and decentralized ammonia crackers. Decentralized ammonia crackers are anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. Capacity: Capacity segments include small-scale (<_50 />1,000 Nm3/hr). Small-scale ammonia crackers led the market in 2022, primarily due to demand from end-use industries such as the metal industry, heat treatment, and mobility. Region: Key regions for ammonia crackers production include Asia-Pacific and Japan , Europe , China , the U.K., North America , and Rest-of-the-World. Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to be prominent regions for ammonia crackers production due to increased import of green ammonia as a hydrogen carrier.

Recent Developments

In June 2023 , Proton Ventures conducted diverse studies related to ammonia cracking and initiated efforts to develop commercial pilot projects for ammonia cracking, which would significantly contribute to global hydrogen production facilities.

, Proton Ventures conducted diverse studies related to ammonia cracking and initiated efforts to develop commercial pilot projects for ammonia cracking, which would significantly contribute to global hydrogen production facilities. In September 2022 , Syzygy Plasmonics, LOTTE Chemical, LOTTE Fine Chemical, and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas partnered to test Syzygy's fully electric, photocatalytic ammonia cracking reactor on a commercial scale in South Korea .

Demand Drivers and Limitations

Drivers:

Increasing Awareness Regarding Green Hydrogen

Increased Adoption of Ammonia Crackers in End-User Industries

Need for Effective Hydrogen Carrier

Limitations:

Toxicity of Liquid Ammonia and Trace Amounts of Ammonia in Hydrogen after Decomposition

High Cost of Green Hydrogen Production and Significant Energy Requirements in Cracking

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Several companies play a crucial role in the ammonia crackers market, divided into three categories based on capacity: small scale (<_50 />1,000 Nm3/hr). Key players in each category include:

Small Scale:

Lindberg/MPH

Borel Swiss

Gasbarre Products, Inc.

Suzhou Since Gas Technology Co., Ltd.

Nuberg GPD

MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Medium Scale:

Siemens Energy

Air Liquide

KBR Inc.

AMMPOWER

Duiker Combustion Engineers

Suzhou Since Gas Technology Co., Ltd.

AMOGY Inc.

MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Large Scale:

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Siemens Energy

Air Liquide

thyssenkrupp AG

KBR Inc.

Duiker Combustion Engineers

These companies are actively contributing to the advancement of ammonia cracking technology and its applications across various industries. Collaboration and innovation are key drivers in the competitive landscape of the ammonia crackers market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the steps taken by the existing players to improve/maintain their market positioning, and what are some of the key strategies adopted by new players entering this market space?

Which are the major companies in the ammonia crackers ecosystem? What are their market shares?

How does the supply chain function in the global ammonia crackers market?

How much is the green hydrogen and green ammonia market and how is it expected to grow over forecast period?

How is the cost of ammonia crackers determined? What are the factors impacting the cost of ammonia crackers?

What is the cost comparison for centralized vs. decentralized ammonia crackers?

ammonia crackers? What is impact of ongoing research for scaling up of ammonia cracking technologies?

How does supply chain of centralized and decentralized ammonia crackers vary?

ammonia crackers vary? What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the ammonia crackers market?

How much is the growth potential of large scale ammonia crackers in the next decade?

