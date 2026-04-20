Ammonia Market worth $102.74 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Ammonia Market by Type (Anhydrous, Aqueous), Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect), End-use Industry (Agriculture, Textile, Refrigeration, Mining, and Pharmaceutical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The ammonia is projected to grow from USD 94.19 billion in 2026 to USD 102.74 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period.

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Ammonia Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 94.19 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 102.74 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 3.71%

Ammonia Market Trends & Insights:

The versatility and key chemical characteristics of ammonia are spreading it in various end-use sectors. It aids in the production of fertilizer to satisfy increasing food demand in agriculture and the processing of fabrics in the textile industry. It is energy efficient, which makes it be used in refrigeration systems, and in mining, it is utilized in explosives. It helps in the production of drugs in pharmaceuticals. Ammonia is also used in other industries, such as rubber and leather processing, preservation, and treatment, which help enhance material quality and production efficiency.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of 45.3% in 2025.

By type, the anhydrous segment is projected to register the highest CAGR (3.77%) during the period.

By sales channel, the direct sales segment is projected to register the highest CAGR (4.21%) during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the agriculture segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for a share of 81.6%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US), Yara International ASA (Norway), OCI Global (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), and Nutrien (Canada) were identified as star players in the ammonia market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

TalusAg (US) and NitroVolt ApS (Denmark) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Ammonia is a colorless gas with a sharp, pungent odor, composed of nitrogen and hydrogen (NH3). It is widely used in agriculture as a key component of fertilizers and finds applications in refrigeration, textiles, pharmaceuticals, mining, and various industrial processes. Ammonia is corrosive and can be toxic at high concentrations, requiring careful handling, but it is also valued for its excellent heat absorption properties in refrigeration systems.

By type, the anhydrous segment is projected to account for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the fastest-growing segment is anhydrous ammonia, mainly due to its high nitrogen content (approximately 82%), which makes it one of the most effective and affordable nitrogen fertilizers on the market. Farmers like it because it delivers nitrogen more effectively per unit than other sources, such as urea or ammonium nitrate, saving them on application and transportation costs. Its direct application to the ground reduces nitrogen loss via volatilization, thereby enhancing nutrient uptake and crop production. It has a higher processing requirement, which is another important factor, since it is essentially pure ammonia without further chemical conversion. This simplifies the manufacturing, making it appealing to large-scale agriculture. As global food demand increases, farmers are turning to high-efficiency fertilizers, which in turn increases demand. Also, as anhydrous ammonia gains popularity in industrial refrigeration and emissions control, it is finding more applications in these areas, which is driving demand. Although it is a risky venture, it is becoming more accessible due to advances in storage and safety facilities. All these elements, efficiency, cost advantage, and development of new applications, are leading to its intense development.

By sales channel, the direct sales segment is projected to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The direct sales channel is growing rapidly as manufacturers seek to strengthen relationships with end users, especially large agricultural businesses and industrial customers. By bypassing middlemen, producers can offer more competitive prices, improved supply reliability, and custom solutions tailored to specific customers' needs. This is particularly relevant in ammonia markets, where price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions can greatly influence buying decisions. This is because direct sales will help better predict demand and manage stock, since producers will receive real-time information on customer demand. This enhances operational efficiency and minimizes distribution costs. As the supply chain becomes increasingly digital, firms are using online platforms and contract-based sales models to facilitate transactions and increase transparency. Furthermore, big farms and agribusinesses also prefer direct procurement because it guarantees product quality and timely delivery, which are important during planting seasons. Direct contracts are used in industries to enter into long-term supply agreements, which lowers risk. With consolidation among buyers and producers investing in integrated supply chains, the direct channel of sale is growing faster than the traditional distribution channels.

By end-use industry, the agriculture segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Agriculture remains the fastest-growing end-use market for ammonia, as it is a key component of fertilizers, particularly nitrogen-based fertilizers such as urea, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate. With the world population ever-growing, food production is increasing rapidly, necessitating greater output and more effective farming methods. Ammonia is a key input to achieving these productivity gains. The growth of grain and oilseed production, particularly in the developing countries, is also contributing to the increasing demand for ammonia. Modern farming methods, such as precision farming and controlled nutrient application, are being embraced by farmers, and these practices require the use of nitrogen fertilizers. Also, government support for fertilizer uses in most countries, through subsidies and agricultural policies, increases ammonia consumption. The necessity to practice intensive farming, with a focus on maximum output per hectare, is also driven by climate change and the reduction in arable land. In such cases, ammonia-based fertilizers are used to enhance crop performance and soil fertility. Moreover, the long-term growth perspective is strengthened by new trends such as sustainable farming and low-carbon ammonia production. All these combine to make agriculture the most common and the fastest-growing application segment.

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Asia Pacific is projected to account for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is the fastest-growing ammonia market, driven by rapidly growing populations and the resulting high demand for food and agricultural products. China, India, and Southeast Asian countries rely on ammonia-based fertilizers to maintain crop production and food security. Ammonia is an important input in agriculture, and the region is heavily reliant on it, leading to steady increases in demand. Along with agriculture, there is a growing reliance on ammonia as a chemical, in textiles and refrigeration, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization. Governments in the region are investing in infrastructure development and industrialization, which further drives demand for ammonia. The availability of large-scale production plants and favorable government policies, such as fertilizer subsidies and subsidies for domestic manufacturing, are other important factors. An increase in incomes in emerging economies in the region is also driving up food consumption and changing dietary patterns, which further increases agricultural demand. Besides, Asia Pacific is emerging as a major center of low-carbon and green ammonia projects, where investments in sustainable production technologies are made. The region is outpacing others thanks to its strong agricultural base, industrial growth, and policy support for expanding the ammonia market.

Key Players

The ammonia market comprises major players such as CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US), Yara International ASA (Norway), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), OCI Global (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nutrien (Canada), Qatar Fertiliser Company (Qatar), Koch Fertilizer, LLC (US), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), and CSBP Limited (Australia) and others are covered in the ammonia market. Partnerships, expansions, and product launches are among the key strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their positions in the ammonia market.

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