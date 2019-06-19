Ammonium Sulfate Market Size Worth $3.79 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ammonium sulfate market size is expected to reach USD 3.79 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 4.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising usage of nitrogen-based fertilizers to increase the crop yield is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Need for nutrients, such as nitrogen and sulfur, is also expected to drive the market in the years to come. Ammonium sulfate is widely used for food additive application. It is used as an inorganic salt in food industry. Ammonium sulfate has a slightly salty taste with no aroma and is commonly used due to its high solubility characteristics. Thus, high demand for food additives is also expected to benefit the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the solid ammonium sulfate product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period

Fertilizers application led the global ammonium sulfate market with a share of over 91.6% in 2018

North America has emerged as a promising region on account of stringent environmental regulations and increasing sulfur-deficient soils

Some of the key companies in the market are BASF SE; Domo Chemicals GmbH; Honeywell International, Inc.; and SABIC

These companies focus on R&D to develop new product applications in biochemistry and for producing ammonium salts

Read 154 page research report with TOC on "Ammonium Sulfate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Liquid, Solid), By Application (Fertilizers, Industrial, Food Additives), By Region (MEA, APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ammonium-sulfate-market

Traditionally ammonium sulfate was produced by neutralization process; however, there are several methods of extracting ammonium sulfate, such as caprolactam, gypsum, coke oven, and others. The Asia Pacific region led the global market in the past and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. China is expected to remain a major consumer in the regional market owing to the availability of product at low cost and advancements in agricultural techniques. Furthermore, growing food & beverages industry is boosting the demand for ammonium sulfate as a food additive, thereby driving the overall market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ammonium sulfate market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Ammonium Sulfate Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Liquid



Solid

Ammonium Sulfate Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Fertilizers



Industrial



Food additives



Others

Ammonium Sulfate Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Russia





Belarus





Spain





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India



Middle East & Africa

&

Turkey



Central & South America



Brazil

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.