Ammoora Restaurant Pledges Proceeds to Earthquake Recovery in Levant Region

BALTIMORE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammoora Restaurant, located at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, pledges 10% of its proceeds in the month of February to assist relief efforts following two massive earthquakes and over 54 aftershocks that devastated parts of northern Syria and southern Turkey early yesterday morning, leaving behind tens of thousands injured or dead. This impacted region is already a temporary "home" for millions of refugees in desperate need for humanitarian aid.

"Our roots originated in Syria, and our mission when opening Ammoora was to introduce to Marylanders the love and generosity of the Levantine community by showcasing its culture, cuisine, and hospitality. Today, we continue our mission of generosity and pledge support to those impacted by this tragic earthquake," stated an emotional Jay Salkini, owner of Ammoora.

Since the outbreak of civil war in Syria in 2011, the Salkini family has been involved in efforts to help Syrian refugees. This most recent pledge will be directed towards efforts to alleviate the impact of this disaster by supporting international non-profit organizations in supplying winterization kits, food parcels, heating materials and supplies for shelters for affected people in the region.

Those wishing to provide financial donations to help with the Syrian earthquake, please refer to these US non-profit organizations:

About Ammoora Restaurant

An elegant reflection of the Levant, Ammoora located at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Inner Harbor in Baltimore, offers authentic Levantine cuisine which highlights Syrian hospitality and design with a dash of modernity. The menu, crafted by famed Syrian native Chef Dima Al-Chaar, is a contemporary culinary journey through the Eastern Mediterranean immersing guests in a truly unique fine-dining experience.

