Ammunition Market worth $66.06 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Ammunition Market is projected to grow from USD 34.81 billion in 2026 to USD 66.06 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 13.7%.

Browse 600 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 390 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Ammunition Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Ammunition Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 34.81 billion

USD 34.81 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 66.06 billion

USD 66.06 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 13.7%

Ammunition Market Trends & Insights:

The ammunition market is supported by rising defense budgets and ongoing military modernization programs across major economies. Active conflicts and geopolitical tensions are increasing the need to replenish stockpiles and be ready for operations. Governments are also investing in domestic production to reduce supply chain risks and ensure a steady supply. The market is expected to continue growing as countries prioritize defense preparedness and long-term procurement planning.

By Caliber, the large caliber ammunition segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

By End User, the military segment is projected to be the dominant end user during the forecast period.

By Component, the projectiles and warheads segment is projected to be the dominant component during the forecast period.

By Region, the European ammunition market accounted for a 37.8% revenue share in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=923

Rising defense spending and ongoing stockpile replacement programs are driving the market. The ammunition market is driven by increased defense spending and ongoing military modernization programs across many countries. Governments are investing to strengthen military capabilities, maintain adequate ammunition stockpiles, and ensure operational readiness. Rising security concerns, border tensions, and internal security operations are also increasing demand from military and law enforcement agencies. In addition, regular training requirements and the need to replace used and outdated ammunition support consistent demand globally.

By Guidance, the non-guided segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Non-guided ammunition is expected to hold the largest share in the ammunition market during the forecast period because it is widely used for regular military operations, training, and stockpile replacement. Most existing artillery, tank, and small arms systems use non-guided rounds. These munitions are simpler, lower in cost, and easier to produce in large volumes, which leads to high procurement and overall revenue compared to guided ammunition.

By caliber, the large caliber ammunition segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Large caliber ammunition is expected to hold the largest market share because it is used in major weapon systems such as artillery guns, tanks, naval guns, and rocket systems that support modern combat operations. Many countries are strengthening long-range firepower and heavy combat capability, which increases the need for these rounds. Large caliber ammunition is also used in coordinated land and naval operations, making it a key part of modern military planning and force readiness.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=923

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing ammunition industry due to higher defense spending and a stronger focus on military readiness. Ongoing security concerns are increasing ammunition use and stockpile replacement across various countries in the region. Many countries are expanding local production, especially for artillery and large-caliber rounds. Long-term defense contracts and upgrades to land systems are also raising demand. These factors are expected to support steady market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

BAE Systems (UK), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Nammo AS (Norway), Northrop Grumman (US), and General Dynamics Corporation (US) are the major players in the ammunition companies.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=923

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

Drone Communication Market By Technology (Hardware-based, Software-defined Radio), Function (Command & Control, PNT, Swarm Operations), Connectivity (Terrestrial, Non-terrestrial Network), Application, Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Optical Satellite Communication Market by Laser Type (Semiconductor Diode, Fiber, Solid State), Data Rate (Below 2.5 Gbps, 2.5 to 10 Gbps, above 10 Gbps), Platform, Application, Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ammunition-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ammunition.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets