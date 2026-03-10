Gas Mixtures Market worth $35.04 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Gas Mixtures Market by Type (O2, N2, CO2, AR, H2, and Specialty Gas), End-Use Industry (Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Electronics), Storage & Distribution, Manufacturing Process, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', the gas mixtures market is projected to grow from USD 28.70 billion in 2025 to USD 35.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Gas Mixtures Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 28.70 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 35.04 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.1%

Gas Mixtures Market Trends & Insights:

The shift toward gas mixtures is increasingly popular as users prefer to move away from managing multiple standalone gases or complex on-site blending systems. Instead, they are choosing a single, pre-engineered solution that meets their precision and operational efficiency needs. At the same time, advancements in blending accuracy, purity control, and cylinder treatment technologies are enhancing the stability of gas mixtures. These improvements ensure consistent composition, increased safety during handling, and reliable applications across various sectors, including industrial, healthcare, laboratory, and energy fields.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of 29.6% in 2024.

By type, the nitrogen mixtures segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the period.

By end-use industry, the metal manufacturing & fabrication segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for a share of 36.1%.

By storage, distribution, and transportation, the merchant liquid/bulk segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the period.

By manufacturing process, the air separation technologies segment is projected to dominate the market, accounting for a 59.9% revenue share in 2024.

Linde PLC (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Messer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Iwatani Corporation (Japan) were identified as star players in the gas mixtures market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

PT Samator Indo Gas Tbk (Indonesia), Axcel Gases (India), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (India), Chemix Specialty Gases and Equipment (India), and Specgas, Inc. (US) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Gas Mixtures Market"

300 - Tables

100 - Figures

280 - Pages

Gas mixtures are engineered combinations of two or more gases blended in precise proportions to meet specific industrial, medical, scientific, or environmental requirements. These mixtures are produced using controlled gravimetric or volumetric blending processes to ensure accurate composition, purity, and stability. Gas mixtures are widely used in applications such as metal fabrication, semiconductor manufacturing, healthcare, calibration and emissions monitoring, food packaging, and chemical processing, where consistent performance and regulatory compliance are critical.

By type, the nitrogen mixtures segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the nitrogen mixtures segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing number of industrial applications and rising demand for inerting and blanketing gases. Nitrogen-based gases are commonly utilized in metal processing, chemical processing, oil and gas production, and electronic manufacturing for creating stable, oxygen-free environments, which improve safety and process efficiency. Rapid growth in the number of semiconductor manufacturing plants and sophisticated manufacturing facilities has caused a significant increase in the use of nitrogen gases for producing contamination-free end products. Additionally, nitrogen gases are increasingly being used in food packaging applications to lengthen shelf life and maintain the quality of a product. Nitrogen gases are less expensive than rare and special gases. They can be used with many other gases, allowing for the versatility to be used in a variety of other industries. Because of the tightening of industrial safety standards globally and the increasing production volumes, nitrogen gas mixtures are expected to have the highest growth rate of all types of gas mixtures.

By end-use industry, the electronics segment is expected to achieve the highest growth during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the electronics segment is expected to achieve the highest growth during the forecast period due to accelerated developments in semiconductor production and the manufacturing of precision components. Ultra-high purity gas mixtures are required in the production of electronics for etching, deposition, doping, and cleaning chambers because even trace amounts of impurities can affect chip performance and yield. As device architectures get smaller and more technologically advanced, process tolerances will tighten, and the dependence on accurately blended specialty gases will increase. The global growth of semiconductor fabrication plants, along with the expansion of data centers, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence processors, and consumer electronics, has increased the need for electronic-grade gas mixtures. Additionally, advanced display panels, photovoltaic cells, and batteries also require controlled gas environments during their production. There is also an increase in requirements for consistency in raw materials, contamination control, and stable contracts for supply; thus, specialty gases have an increasing role to play in this industry. All of these factors will contribute to the electronics being the fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the gas mixtures market.

By storage, distribution, and transportation, the merchant liquid/bulk segment is expected to achieve the highest growth during the forecast period.

By storage, distribution, and transportation, the merchant liquid/bulk segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increased consumption at large industrial sites. Large-scale operations in metal production, chemical processes, and refining require continuous and abundant supplies of blended gases. This is primarily driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the growth of industrial clusters and mega-manufacturing locations is further driving the growth of the market. Bulk storage infrastructure (including cryogenic tanks, on-site storage systems) lowers the per-unit cost of gases, provides better management of safety, and creates opportunities for long-term supply contracts between producers and end-users. As industries scale their operations and focus on increasing the reliability of their supply chain and reducing costs, the merchant liquid/bulk distribution segments are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By manufacturing process, the air separation technologies segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By manufacturing process, the air separation technologies segment is expected to achieve the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to its ability to increase high-purity base gases for blending purposes. Air separation units use cryogenic distillation and other advanced methods to produce nitrogen, oxygen, and argon at an industrial level, forming the basis for many types of gas mixtures. With increasing industrialization and advanced manufacturing worldwide, there is an increasing need for reliable and scalable production of these essential gases. Additionally, expanding semiconductor fabrication plants, growing healthcare facilities, metal processing, and clean energy projects are all contributing to new air separation capacity investments. Modern technologies are also able to improve energy efficiency; automate systems; and integrate with on-site industrial systems, providing stable supplies of these gases while also reducing costs. As blending requirements become more precise and volume-driven, the demand for gas mixtures is expected to grow during the forecast period. This would, in turn, drive the demand for air separation technologies in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the highest growth during the forecast period.

The growth of Asia Pacific is driven by the increasing demand for shielding gases, calibration gases, medical gases, and specialty formulations for electronics manufacturing. Furthermore, the expansion of environmental regulations and requirements for emissions monitoring will increase the consumption of certified gases for testing and compliance. Additionally, industrial development programs led by the government, foreign direct investment into advanced manufacturing projects, and the construction of new industrial clusters are all expected to further boost the region's demand for gas mixtures. As production volumes increase and the adoption of new technologies becomes more widespread across all of these key industries, Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region in terms of demand for gases.

Key Players

The gas mixtures market comprises major players, such as Linde PLC (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Messer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION (Japan), Westfalen AG (Germany), Gulf Cryo (UAE), The SIAD Group (Italy), and Holston Gases (US). These players have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to enhance their positions in the gas mixtures market.

