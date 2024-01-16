Ammunition1 Celebrates the Grand Opening of its Second Store in Simi Valley, CA and Expansion of its Vertical Supply Chain with a Streamlined Factory in Colorado

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammunition1, a rapidly expanding name in the California ammunition industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second store in Simi Valley CA, coupled with the inauguration of a streamlined ammunition manufacturing facility in Colorado. Ammunition1 - Simi Valley, open for just three months since October 8th 2023, has rapidly become a central hub for firearm enthusiasts, boasting the widest selection of ammunition in the market, featuring over 400 different rounds in stock.

The Simi Valley store's grand opening celebration marks a significant milestone for Ammunition1, solidifying its commitment to meeting the demands of California's firearm community. Concurrently, the inauguration of the finely tuned ammunition manufacturing facility in Colorado further enhances Ammunition1's capabilities in delivering high-quality ammunition at exceptional Direct to Consumer (DTC) prices.

The synergy between the two stores and the factory creates a vertical supply chain, optimizing efficiencies within the company. This integration allows Ammunition1 to not only provide customers with a diverse and extensive ammunition selection but also leverage its component sourcing to provide hard to find and short supply calibers. The factory management has over 20 years of experience making high quality ammunition ensuring precision, consistency, and reliability in every round produced at the Colorado facility.

Strategic Advantage for California Customers:

With the Simi Valley store, the Colorado-based ammunition factory, and the existing Copper Jacket store in Thousand Oaks, Ammunition1 establishes a strategic advantage in meeting the ammunition needs of California customers. The online platform, ammunition1.com , enhances this advantage by offering transparency and convenience to customers who can check stock availability and prices before visiting any of the stores.

About Ammunition1:

Ammunition1 is a leading provider of high-quality ammunition, known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Customers can find out more online at Ammunition1.com or in-store at The Copper Jacket, 812 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks CA 91360 and now at Ammunition1- Simi Valley at 4352 Eileen St. Simi Valley, CA 93063.

For updates and to explore Ammunition1's wide selection of ammunition, visit ammunition1.com .

