Introducing Ammunition1.com: A New Ecommerce Platform Transforming Ammunition Sales

02 Jun, 2023

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammunition1.com is proud to announce its launch as a new ecommerce platform specializing in ammunition sales in the United States. The company is dedicated to modernizing the ammunition industry by offering exceptional customer service, an easy to navigate website, fast shipping, and free shipping over $100.

The founder and CEO of Ammunition1.com, Kevin Krieser, created the platform to make ammunition sales more accessible and convenient for customers. With over twenty years of experience in retail and consumer products, Kevin recognized a need for a more customer-focused approach in the industry.

Based in California, Ammunition1.com has recently opened its flagship brick and mortar store, The Copper Jacket, in Thousand Oaks, CA. The company does not sell firearms, enabling them to focus on offering the widest selection of ammunition to customers and catering to the constantly increasing expectations for price, selection, and availability.

The team at Ammunition1.com is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience. The website has been designed to be user-friendly, allowing customers to easily search for and purchase the ammunition they need. The platform also offers fast and reliable shipping to U.S. destinations, where permitted by law, ensuring that customers receive their orders promptly.

As a leading provider of ammunition sales in Southern California, Ammunition1.com is proud to offer customers the option to buy online and pick up their purchases in-store. This service, available exclusively at our flagship brick and mortar store, The Copper Jacket in Thousand Oaks, sets us apart from other retailers and provides customers with a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience.

"At Ammunition1.com, we understand that purchasing ammunition can be a daunting task for customers in California and nationwide. That's why we strive to make the process as easy and stress-free as possible," said Kevin Krieser, CEO of Ammunition1.com. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the widest selection of ammunition at competitive prices while delivering exceptional customer service."

Ammunition1.com is excited to be a part of the growing ecommerce industry and is committed to meeting the needs of customers across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.ammunition1.com/ or visit The Copper Jacket store at 812 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Contact Information:
Name: Kevin Krieser
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (424) 388-9613
Address: 812 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

