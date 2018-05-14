Amneal to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

https://cc.talkpoint.com/ubsx001/052118a_as/?entity=65_KK0FRJD

An archived version will be available approximately one hour after the live presentation ends and can be accessed at the same locations for 90 days.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The Company has approximately 6,500 employees in its operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal is one of the largest and fastest growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States, with an expanding portfolio of generic products to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Impax Specialty Pharma division focused principally on central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

Contact:

Mark Donohue

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(215) 558-4526

www.amneal.com

