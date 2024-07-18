Amniotic Membrane Market size is set to grow by USD 2.72 billion from 2024-2028, Extensive use of amniotic membrane transplantation in ophthalmic surgeries boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global amniotic membrane market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.72 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 15.19% during the forecast period. Extensive use of amniotic membrane transplantation in ophthalmic surgeries is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing reimbursement coverage for new products. However, limited supply of amniotic membranes poses a challenge. Key market players include Amnio Technology LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, BIOHEALING SRO, Celularity Inc., Flower Orthopedics Corp., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Katena Products Inc., Merakris Therapeutics Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Next Biosciences Pty Ltd., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Reea carewell products, Skye Biologics Holdings LLC, Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, SURGITECH INNOVATION, and TissueTech Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global amniotic membrane market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Amniotic Membrane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.19% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2724.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled Amnio Technology LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, BIOHEALING SRO, Celularity Inc., Flower Orthopedics Corp., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Katena Products Inc., Merakris Therapeutics Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Next Biosciences Pty Ltd., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Reea carewell products, Skye Biologics Holdings LLC, Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, SURGITECH INNOVATION, and TissueTech Inc.

Market Driver

Governments worldwide are adjusting reimbursement structures to cover advanced healthcare products, including amniotic membranes. These tissue-engineered products come with significant costs due to sourcing, storage, transfer, and application expenses. For instance, amniotic membrane applications can cost up to USD1,000. High costs pose challenges for market vendors. However, government organizations and vendors collaborate to provide value-based care and revise reimbursement policies. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently updated HCPCS codes for amniotic membrane-based products, including new products. Regulatory authorities require reporting of adverse events or complications related to these products. Market vendors partner with third-party payers and Medicare administrative contractors to expand reimbursement coverage, lowering costs and increasing awareness among patients and medical practitioners. These efforts are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global amniotic membrane market.

The Amniotic Membrane market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing trends in tissue-based products and transplant procedures. The market includes segments like surgical wounds, ophthalmology, and ASCs, catering to various surgical subspecialties. Amniotic membranes, derived from the amnion, offer advanced technologies for medical treatments in eye conditions such as corneal ulcers and pterygium excisions. The market is driven by unmet healthcare needs in areas like ocular diseases, burn injuries, and non-healing chronic wounds. Amniotic membranes' anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring, and antibacterial properties make them ideal for surgical grafts and biological bandages. Donations from cesarean deliveries provide a rich source for dehydrated amniotic membranes. The market includes key players providing amniotic transplants and amniotic membranes for ophthalmology surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, and orthopedics surgeries. Healthcare facilities and specialty clinics are major consumers. Alternative technologies and pressure ulcers are emerging trends. Regenerative medicine, including limbic stem cells and human cells, is a promising area. Amniotic membranes' cryopreserved segments offer long-term storage and accessibility. The market faces competition from other wound care biologics.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The amniotic membrane market has experienced rising demand due to its increasing adoption in various medical applications. However, the limited availability of amniotic membranes poses a significant challenge for market vendors. These membranes can only be sourced during childbirth through cesarean sections, making their supply insufficient to meet the high demand. The scarcity of supply results in increased prices, contributing to higher healthcare costs. Moreover, regulatory requirements, such as obtaining informed consent from donors and serological screening for communicable diseases, further restrict the availability of sources. Ethical concerns surrounding placental tissue donation also reduce the number of donors, creating a considerable gap between demand and supply. To address the supply shortage, end-users are exploring alternatives, such as synthetic polymeric scaffolds. Manufacturers of synthetic biologics are developing pipeline products, like 3D-printed membranes and electrospinning technology, to create fully resorbable synthetic membranes with comparable benefits to naturally derived amniotic membranes. These factors may hinder the growth of the global amniotic membrane market during the forecast period.

The Amniotic Membrane Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for amniotic transplants and medical treatments using amniotic membranes. Challenges in ocular diseases, burn injuries, and non-healing chronic wounds have led amniotic providers to explore the use of these membranes for their anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring, and antibacterial properties. In ophthalmology surgeries and cosmetic procedures, amniotic membranes are used for surgical recovery and eye care. The market also caters to orthopedics surgeries, drug development technology, and cryopreserved or frozen amniotic membranes. Amniotic Allografts are used for surgical wounds, corneal epithelia, and lyophilized amniotic membranes. The hospitals segment, sports medicine, podiatry treatment, and tissue transplant are other significant areas of application. Human cells and regenerative medicines like Amnioeffect, Placenta, and Avascular stromal cells are also gaining popularity. Medical advancements and surgical innovations continue to drive the market, with a focus on burn treatment and tissue transplant using living tissue donors. Lyophilization Amniotic and Avascular stromal are also emerging trends.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This amniotic membrane market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Ambulatory surgical centers

1.3 Specialty clinics

1.4 Research and academic institutes Type 2.1 Cryopreserved amniotic membrane

2.2 Dehydrated amniotic membrane Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals- The amniotic membrane, sourced from the innermost placenta layer, is a valuable biological material in healthcare due to its unique properties. These include anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial capabilities, making it suitable for various medical applications. In hospitals, its uses span across ophthalmology, wound healing, and dermatology. In ophthalmology, it's utilized as a graft for promoting wound healing, reducing scarring, and treating ocular surface disorders. For wound healing, it functions as a biological dressing for chronic non-healing wounds, providing a moist environment, pain relief, and speeding up the healing process. In dermatology, it's used for skin conditions treatment, either topically or as a graft for wound healing, scar revision, and tissue regeneration. In gynecology and obstetrics, it holds potential for repairing vaginal or cervical lacerations, promoting post-surgical healing, and treating conditions like intrauterine adhesions. The wide application of amniotic membranes in hospitals will fuel the growth of the global amniotic membrane market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global RO membrane market is poised for substantial growth driven by increasing demand for clean water solutions in industrial and residential sectors. Key players are focusing on technological advancements to enhance efficiency and sustainability. With rising environmental regulations and industrial applications, the global gas separation membrane market is expanding. Innovations in membrane materials and processes are crucial for meeting stringent purity requirements in gas separation processes. The membrane market in food and beverage processing is thriving due to its role in improving product quality and extending shelf life. Growing consumer preference for healthy and minimally processed foods is driving adoption across the globe.

Research Analysis

The Amniotic Membrane Market refers to the growing demand for amniotic transplants and amniotic membranes in various medical treatments. These membranes, derived from human placentas, offer numerous benefits including anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring, and antibacterial properties. Amniotic providers are leveraging advanced technology for drug development and preservation methods like cryopreservation and freezing to expand their offerings. Amniotic membranes find extensive applications in ocular diseases, burn injuries, and non-healing chronic wounds. In ophthalmology, they are used for eye care, particularly in surgeries for corneal epithelia and dry eye disease. In wound care, amniotic allografts are utilized for surgical wounds and blood vessel repair. The market is witnessing significant medical advancements, with the introduction of lyophilized amniotic tissue and frozen amniotic membranes, broadening the scope of their applications.

Market Research Overview

Amniotic membranes, derived from the innermost layer of the placenta, have emerged as valuable medical treatments for various conditions. These membranes offer anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring, and antibacterial properties, making them ideal for use in ocular diseases, burn injuries, and non-healing chronic wounds. Amniotic transplants, also known as amniotic membrane grafts or allografts, have gained popularity in ophthalmology surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, orthopedics, and sports medicine. The use of human cells from these membranes in regenerative medicines, such as Amnioeffect, is a promising area of research. The market for amniotic membranes is segmented into cryopreserved and frozen forms, ophthalmology, wound care, and surgical subspecialties. Medical advancements and surgical innovations continue to expand the applications of these tissue-based products, including in eye care, surgical recovery, and advanced technologies like lyophilized amniotic membranes and avascular stromal cells. Unmet healthcare needs in areas like pain management, bacterial growth inhibition, and tissue transplant procedures are driving the growth of this market. Donations from living tissue donors are essential for the production of these valuable grafts. The market includes various segments, such as hospitals, specialty clinics, and healthcare facilities, and alternative technologies are also emerging to cater to the evolving needs of healthcare providers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Specialty Clinics



Research And Academic Institutes

Type

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane



Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio