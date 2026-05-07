Further Expanding Amorepacific's K‑Beauty Footprint in the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific, the leading Korean beauty company behind globally recognized skincare innovations, announced today that MAMONDE is launching exclusively in Amazon Premium Beauty this May. The collaboration marks a key milestone in Amorepacific's U.S. growth strategy and reflects a response to rising younger consumer demand for authentic, science-backed but approachable K‑beauty brands.

MAMONDE to Exclusively Launch in Amazon Premium Beauty

Julien Bouzitat, Senior Vice President, Prestige Unit at Amorepacific North America, said, "As the fourth new brand to be introduced to the Amorepacific U.S. portfolio in the last 15 months, the MAMONDE launch reflects the company's commitment to introducing authentic, results-driven K‑beauty brands to U.S. consumers through trusted digital retail partners like Amazon. We are continuing to observe renewed momentum around Korean beauty in the U.S.. Signaled by its explosive growth in Korea, we chose MAMONDE to be at the forefront to push the next surge of K-skincare, targeted for younger, digitally-native consumers seeking efficacious skincare with transparent ingredient stories and accessible price points."

The debut marks MAMONDE's fresh brand vision catered to GenZAlpha, highlighting a skincare assortment designed to deliver visible results backed by decades of advanced floral science. Guided by its brand philosophy, "Give Your Skin Its Flowers," MAMONDE introduces itself as a trendy, modern Korean skincare brand powered by 30+ years of floral research and clinically backed ingredients – the brand's proprietary Hyper-Flora™ technology – that blends flower extracted ingredients like Rose Peptide or Chamomile Blue Azulene with powerful skincare staples such as PHA or Niacinamide. Dedicated to delivering fresh-cut skin confidence for the next generation, MAMONDE introduces a modern design system that reflects the brand's floral heritage while appealing to today's younger, digital‑first beauty consumer. The colorful and bold aesthetic is paired with simplified, benefit-forward messaging designed to make Korean skincare routines more intuitive and accessible with a sharp price point.

The exclusive Amazon Premium Beauty assortment features three key collections: Flora Glow Rose for glowing glass skin, Calming Shot Blue Chamomile Azulene for soothing hydration, and Moisture Barrier Ceramide for deep nourishment. Out of this portfolio, MAMONDE's hero products include Flora Glow Rose Daily Liquid Mask, Calming Shot Blue Chamomile Azulene Facial Serum, and the iconic Flora Glow Rose Water Toner. The Flora Glow Rose Daily Liquid Mask is the brand's #1 bestseller with 1 bottle sold every minute worldwide[1], showcasing an innovative formula that allows for daily mask application in a leave-on, liquid form.

Another fan favorite, the Calming Shot Blue Chamomile Azulene Facial Serum is powered by Blue Chamomile Azulene and 4% Niacinamide, serving refreshing, cooling hydration that also soothes visible redness. The Blue Chamomile Azulene lends the formula its signature blue hue, while the refreshing melting gel texture delivers an immediate cooling sensation—lowering skin's temperature by 9°F[2].

Amazon Premium Beauty provides a curated environment for prestige brands, offering elevated brand storytelling, enhanced content, and reliable fulfillment—making it the ideal exclusive retailer for MAMONDE's U.S. digital-focused launch. Through Amazon, consumers will gain access to MAMONDE's innovative textures, clinically tested formulas, and Korean skincare expertise in a trusted, easy-to-navigate shopping experience.

Wendy Franks, General Manager of Health & Beauty at Amazon U.S. said, "We're thrilled to bring MAMONDE and their bold, floral-inspired skincare exclusively to Amazon Premium Beauty, responding to shoppers growing demand for innovative K-Beauty solutions. This exciting collaboration reinforces Amazon's role as a trusted destination for customers to discover and access the world's most sought-after skincare."

MAMONDE is available exclusively in Amazon Premium Beauty at amazon.com/mamonde.

About MAMONDE

Mamonde is a global Korean skincare brand inspired by floral science and powered by more than 30 years of research on flowers. Guided by its proprietary Hyper-Flora™ technology, the brand combines potent botanical active ingredients with advanced skincare formulations to deliver gentle yet high-performance, visible results. As a key brand within the Amorepacific portfolio, Mamonde delivers accessible Korean skincare innovation through modern expertise and flower-inspired science. The brand provides high-performance solutions for global consumers seeking a healthy, radiant glow. Learn more at [https://int.mamonde.com/].

[1] Based on sell-in data (Korea & international) from July 2025 - March 2026. [2] Instrumental result, 30 subjects, after one application post 5 minutes of heat exposure.

SOURCE Amorepacific