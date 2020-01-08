Amorepacific Presents Face Mask 3D Printing System and Flexible LED Beauty Device at CES 2020 Debut

Created in collaboration with the 3D printing system developer Lincsolution in 2017, Amorepacific's face mask 3D printing system uses its own smartphone app to instantly measure users' facial dimensions, printing a personalized hydrogel mask that caters to individual facial features and skin conditions. Recognized as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree, the face mask 3D printing technology will be available to consumers through Amorepacific's lab-based skincare brand IOPE, as a part of its tailored service available at the brand's Seoul flagship store starting April 2020.

Face masks currently available in market are mass produced regardless of users' different facial features and various skin conditions. To offer customers with bespoke skin care experiences that cater to these differences, Amorepacific teamed up with 3D printing system developer Lincsolution to create a system that prints bespoke face masks.

The system first captures the image of the face using an application developed by Amorepacific, measuring areas around the eyes, nose, mouth, forehead, cheeks and chin to generate a mask design. Hydrogel formulas with various skincare effects are then prescribed for each of the face areas. The printing takes less than five minutes to complete.

The technology was recognized as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree for extending the scope of 3D printing technology from materials like plastic and silicon to liquid-type hydrogel. It was noted for excellent temperature control and the cartridge-based module that ensures hygienic and efficient use of liquid-type hydrogel material in printing skincare products for the face.

A prototype of the system was available at the IOPE Lab located in Seoul, Korea from 2017 to 2018. Through the pilot project, Amorepacific was able to significantly improve both speed and accuracy of analysis and printing, and was recognized with an award in the design concept category at the 2019 Red Dot Design Awards.

Starting from April 2020 , the 3D printing service will again be available to customers as a part of the IOPE's Tailored Solution, which offers bespoke counter sessions from skin analysis to prescription of skincare products and regimen.

Also included in Amorepacifc's CES debut showcase is its latest beauty device that features flexible LED technology. Unveiled for the first time to the public, the lightweight, flexible LED patch fits close to the skin, minimizing light dispersion and maximizing the skincare effect, as well as providing a hands-free wearable experience. The flexible LED device will be available in Korea through the company's beauty device brand MakeON this year.

Wonseok Park, Senior Vice President of Amorepacific R&D Center's Innovation Division said, "We are very pleased to present our innovative beauty technology for the first time at CES. Digitalization is making waves in the beauty industry, and as the leading beauty company in Korea Amorepacific is actively investing in converging the best of both worlds to develop creative products for our customers."

