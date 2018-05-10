Amorepacific US Inc. Opens Its First Ever Global Beauty Pop-Up Shop in NYC

"Marie Claire is THE authority when it comes to global beauty. They are always on the pulse of the most innovative and efficacious products from around the world, so when we thought of a partner to launch our pop-up store with the spotlight on global beauty, they were a perfect fit," explains Jessica Hanson, President of Amorepacific US. "We're thrilled to open our pop up here in New York City and give consumers the opportunity to experience our leading brands in one location."

For over seven decades, Amorepacific has been committed to delivering beauty products created with potent ingredients and cutting-edge technologies. Because of this commitment to science and innovation, brands in the Amorepacific portfolio have long dominated some of the most popular and timely beauty categories. Now, the company is giving consumers access to the best-selling, iconic products - and even shop the Marie Claire editorial staff's favorite picks—all under one roof.

"Through our Global Beauty platform, Marie Claire has been dedicated discovering products, ingredients, and technologies that help women feel more beautiful from around the world," said Nancy Berger, Marie Claire VP/Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer. "As the leading global beauty company from South Korea, Amorepacific is the perfect partner for us to celebrate our annual May Global Beauty issue. Our May issue features the annual Prix d'Excellence de la Beauté awards, highlighting the standout beauty products from around the world, for which the AMOREPACIFIC brand won for their Essential Creme Fluid."

The pop-up, which will remain open through May 25th, will feature a selection of products from top Amorepacific US brands, including AMOREPACIFIC, LANEIGE, Annick Goutal, Sulwhasoo, Mamonde and Iope. This is the first time all of these brands will be available in the same space, reinforcing the company's leadership in global beauty. The pop-up store will offer special activities throughout the month including meet and greets with influential beauty experts, on-site beauty treatments and sampling of hero products. Visitors will receive a 10% discount for purchasing on site in addition to exclusive gifts with purchase.

Featured Amorepacific US brands include:

AMOREPACIFIC : High performance anti-aging skincare, powered by potent Asian botanicals – Green Tea, Bamboo and Red Ginseng

: High performance anti-aging skincare, powered by potent Asian botanicals – Green Tea, Bamboo and Red Ginseng LANEIGE : A skincare brand committed to helping you achieve younger, more radiant skin through Advanced Water Science™ Technology

: A skincare brand committed to helping you achieve younger, more radiant skin through Advanced Water Science™ Technology Annick Goutal : An iconic French perfumery house with olfactory creations containing the rarest and noblest essences, almost all of natural origin

: An iconic French perfumery house with olfactory creations containing the rarest and noblest essences, almost all of natural origin Sulwhasoo : At the heart of Sulwhasoo is Korean herbal medicine, steeped in a long tradition of Eastern holistic philosophy, with a desire to find harmony and balance

: At the heart of Sulwhasoo is Korean herbal medicine, steeped in a long tradition of Eastern holistic philosophy, with a desire to find harmony and balance Mamonde : Aiming to simplify K-Beauty, Mamonde is a flower-inspired natural skincare brand that uses the power of flower efficacies and science of research

: Aiming to simplify K-Beauty, Mamonde is a flower-inspired natural skincare brand that uses the power of flower efficacies and science of research Iope: Inspired by botanical ingredients from around the world, this Korean skincare line pairs efficacious plant extracts with innovative science

Amorepacific Global Beauty Pop-Up Shop

397 Bleecker Street

Open from May 9th – May 25th, 11:00am – 8:00pm

About Amorepacific

Since 1945, Amorepacific has had a single, clear mission: to present its unique perception of beauty– namely what it calls 'Asian Beauty' – to the world. As Korea's leading beauty company, Amorepacific draws from its deep understanding of both nature and human to pursue harmony between inner and outer beauty. With its portfolio of over 20 cosmetics, personal care, and health care brands, Amorepacific is devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of global consumers around the world: Asia, North America, and Europe. Amorepacific's research hubs located around the world are dedicated to sustainable R&D that combine the best of natural Asian ingredients and advanced bio-technology. With its world-class products, Amorepacific is acclaimed for the innovative ways in which it is transforming global beauty trends.

About Marie Claire

Marie Claire, a joint venture between Hearst Magazines and Marie Claire Album, is the fashion magazine with character, substance, and depth, for women with a point of view, an opinion, and a sense of humor. Each issue is edited for a sexy, stylish, confident woman who is never afraid to make intelligence a part of her wardrobe. Marie Claire has 34 international editions and reaches more than 40 million women worldwide. The magazine was co-founded in 1937 by French industrialist Jean Prouvost and writer Marcelle Auclair, whose goal was to present the realities of life mixed with fashion and beauty coverage. The American edition is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, one of the nation's largest diversified media, information and services companies. With 20 titles in the U.S., Hearst is the largest publisher of monthly magazines with a total paid circulation of nearly 30 million (AAM 1H 2017). Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 123 million readers and site visitors each month–nearly two-thirds of all women and millennial women in the country. (source: 2017 comScore Multi-Platform // GfK MRI Media + Fusion (06-17/F16)). With 20 titles in the U.S., Hearst is the largest publisher of monthly magazines with a total paid circulation of nearly 30 million (AAM 1H 2017). Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 123 million readers and site visitors each month–nearly two-thirds of all women and millennial women in the country. (source: 2017 comScore Multi-Platform // GfK MRI Media + Fusion (06-17/F16)). Follow Marie Claire on Twitter at @marieclaire and Instagram and Snapchat at @marieclairemag.

