Amorepacific, Viol Medical Sign MOU on Beauty and Medical Devices

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific announced on March 27 that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Viol Medical, an energy‑based medical device company, to collaborate in the beauty and medical device sectors. The collaboration aligns with Amorepacific's long‑term strategy to provide holistic beauty solutions that connect skincare with beauty devices.

Amorepacific Signs MOU with Viol Medical

Under the agreement, Amorepacific will work with Viol Medical on products and services that integrate its skincare expertise with Viol Medical's energy‑based device (EBD) technology. The partnership will include joint efforts across product development and marketing, as well as cooperation in the home beauty device segment. In a separate move to further strengthen the partnership, Amorepacific has made a strategic investment in Viol Medical.

Through this partnership, the two companies seek to build long‑term opportunities in the converging beauty and medical sector. Amorepacific will expand the connection between device‑based solutions and its advanced skincare research capabilities and brand assets, while Viol Medical will broaden the scope of the collaboration by extending its medical and aesthetic device technologies and global networks.

Sean Kim, CEO of Amorepacific, said, "Since its founding, Amorepacific has led Korea's beauty industry through long‑standing research and expertise in skin science. Through our partnership with Viol Medical, we aim to connect professional treatment settings with everyday home care and offer new beauty solutions to customers worldwide."

Eunchun Lee, CEO of Viol Medical said, "Amorepacific is globally recognized for its expertise in skin science and skincare, making it a strong partner for this partnership. Through the agreement, we look forward to working together across professional treatment environments and consumer touchpoints, and to advancing beauty and medical convergence in global markets."

Amorepacific is Korea's leading beauty company, powered by a global portfolio of category‑defining skincare, makeup, haircare, and wellness brands. Rooted in pioneering research that began with Korea's first cosmetics lab, the company continues to shape the future of K‑beauty through bio‑driven, longevity‑focused innovation.

Founded in 2009, Viol Medical develops and supplies microneedle radiofrequency (RF)-based medical devices used in aesthetic and medical treatments, including Sylfirm X, Scarlet, CELLINEW, and DUOTITE.

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