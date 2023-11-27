Amorphical brings Scientific Breakthrough - Treating and Curing Chronic Inflammatory and Oncological Diseases

NES-ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An exclusive initiative by the Israeli biotechnology company Amorphical brings a breakthrough approach to treating a variety of chronic inflammatory and oncological diseases.

Scientific Development and Breakthrough

Amorphical has developed a pioneering technology to produce amorphous nano-minerals.

The unique structure of these amorphous nano-minerals enables the efficient and rapid absorption of essential minerals in the body.

Amorphous nano-minerals also possess a unique ability to stimulate healing mechanisms within the target damaged tissues.

Amorphous Calcium Carbonate – Amorphical's Revolutionary Leading Product

Calcium is a vital mineral for various physiological activities: bone formation, nerve conductivity, muscle function, boosting the immune system, and many other activities.

Carbonate is a crucial molecule for maintaining the body's pH balance by neutralizing excess acidity.

Treating the Cause for Disease, Not Just the Symptom

Modern lifestyle, characterized by stress, unbalanced diet, and an increase in life expectancy, results in a reduced production of bicarbonate, essential for the proper function of the body. Consequently, the elevated tissue acidity impairs the ability to regulate inflammatory processes, ultimately leading to the development of chronic inflammatory as well as oncological diseases.

Due to its unique structure and dissolving properties, unlike the crystalline mineral, the amorphous calcium carbonate can directly target inflamed or cancerous tissues.

When amorphous carbonate calcium reaches the inflamed tissue, a neutralizing reaction occurs within the acidic environment. The resulting neutral environment does not support the inflammatory processes, leading to the desired healing.

Neutralizing the acidic environment is also crucial in treating oncological diseases. Most oncological diseases are characterized by anaerobic respiration of cancer cells, creating an acidic environment within the tumor. This acidic environment supports the rapid division of cancer cells and the development of metastases, while preventing the immune system from attacking and eliminating the cancer cells.

Neutralizing the acidic environment in the cancerous tissue by amorphous calcium carbonate inhibits the enhanced metabolic activity of the cancer cells, required for their rapid division.

In parallel to the reduction in cancer cell proliferation, the neutralization of the acidic environment within the tumor allows the immune cells to resume their activity, and attack and destroy the cancer cells.

To date, this is the sole technology capable of treating and curing a wide range of oncological diseases by transforming the cancerous environment into a healthy environment.

Comparison to Current Medications

Current medications for chronic inflammatory diseases primarily aim to alleviate symptoms rather than target the disease accelerator, which is the acidic environment within the inflamed tissue. In contrast, amorphous calcium carbonate neutralizes the acidic environment specifically in the inflamed tissue, and thus enables the healing of the inflammation.

Conditions Suitable for Treatment by Amorphous Calcium Carbonate

The innovative treatment with amorphous calcium carbonate promotes prompt and effective recovery across a variety of diseases:

1. Crohn's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Osteoporosis, Arthritis, Pulmonary diseases, and other chronic inflammatory diseases.

2. A wide range of oncological diseases including breast, prostate, colon, liver cancers, and more.

3. The treatment has proven to be highly effective in managing COVID-19.

4. The treatment significantly slows down aging processes and substantially improves the quality of life.

