Amouage Embarks on a New Chapter in the World of Beauty Guided by New CEO Marco Parsiegla

"Throughout my many years in the industry, Amouage has been one of the 'best kept secrets'; a brand that is deeply rooted in traditions yet has taken its place amongst the most critically acclaimed fragrance houses in the world. To me, Amouage is so much more than just fragrance, it is true creative mastery - rare and extraordinary," said Parsiegla. "I look forward to authoring the next chapter in the brand's story and evoking new emotions and creating new connections that our customers will cherish. We also want to tap into the next generation of fragrance enthusiasts that believe less in brand affirmation and more in personality amplification."

On a mission to modernize the company, Parsiegla is carrying out an almost head-to-toe reorganization of the brand's business model and provided some insight into future management: "I tossed aside the idea of appointing a single creative director to helm the brand, and moved towards creating a more inclusive and dynamic Creative Collective. We are currently recruiting a hub of exceptional artists who will be operating in unison under the leadership of a newly established Chief Experience Officer position. These include perfumers, editors, designers, audiovisual artists, etc. to name a few. This Amouage Creative Collective, a mix of established names and emerging figures, will have complete creative freedom on all interactions a consumer has with the house and will also be the voice of the brand. We want to talk with consumers basically every day. I believe that this will go further than most in reimagining the way fragrances are crafted, communicated, purchased and, ultimately, enjoyed."

Prior to joining Amouage, Parsiegla held the role of Executive Vice President for Global Luxury at Havas, and has been credited for creating relevant content and reaching the next generation of fragrance enthusiasts. He was formerly the General Manager & Vice President of Prestige Products, Procter & Gamble, with end-to-end responsibility for the global beauty business, leading in-depth category experiences at the world's fourth biggest fragrance company.

Founded in Oman in 1983, Amouage has garnered a global reputation for bringing true artistry to all its creations, where product quality speaks for itself. Taking inspiration from a country that has a long tradition of fragrances and a wide selection of the finest raw materials, the various alluring collections of Amouage appeal to sophisticated, confident and well-travelled consumers who want something truly unique. As a privately owned and independent luxury fragrance player, Amouage can secure the utmost possible craftsmanship and excellence in perfume products. The company also works with only the very best experts in the field and has high level of in-house manufacturing guaranteeing quality, attention to detail and expertise on every level.

Today, Amouage is present in key cities around the world, available in more than 70 countries and more than 1000 selected retail outlets including the world's finest department stores and stand-alone boutiques in Italy, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

