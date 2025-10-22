Amouage unveils its new SoHo Flagship Boutique, titled "Brickfield," where the desert meets New York

The unexpected encounter

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At first glance, it feels like a mirage. Among SoHo's historic cast-iron buildings and early nineteenth-century façades, a new presence glows quietly on Spring Street. Behind its crimson woodwork and golden reflections, the Amouage Soho Flagship Boutique, titled "Brickfield," reveals itself as a space where the red sands of Oman's desert meet the metal and light of New York.

Amouage NYC Brickfield Boutique

Located at 150 Spring Street, the 860 square-foot (80m²) boutique stands at the intersection of craft and modernity. Designed by Renaud Salmon, Amouage Chief Creative Officer and Héroïne, the Paris-based retail architecture studio, the space forms a poetic dialogue between earth and metal, a tribute to both the Omani desert and the industrial spirit of Manhattan.

Following the success of The Amouage SoHo Petite Boutique, which introduced the House's sensorial storytelling to New York in 2024, the new SoHo Flagship Boutique marks a permanent presence for Amouage in Manhattan, expressing the cultural, artistic, and architectural essence of the House.

"With the Amouage SoHo Flagship Boutique, we wanted to create a dialogue between two cities that share the same soul," says Renaud Salmon. "The red bricks of Soho and the red clay of Oman are born of the same earth. Both are shaped by hand, both tell a story of craft and transformation."

From the desert to the city

Close your eyes. Imagine Tanuf, the lost city of red clay rising from the Wahiba Sands. The wind stirs the dust, the walls shimmer with light. This is where the journey begins. Now imagine the same sunlight striking the façades of Soho, reflecting on steel and glass. Between these two landscapes, one mineral and one metallic, lies the story of Brickfield, the Amouage Soho Flagship Boutique.

The space unfolds as a journey through duality, where the raw, organic textures of Oman's desert merge with the polished geometry of Manhattan. Every material was chosen to express this balance between tradition and modernity, earth and architecture, silence and reflection.

A façade that captures the light

The experience begins on the street. The boutique's historic façade, protected, retains its nineteenth-century structure while revealing a contemporary spirit. The repainted crimson woodwork, sculpted vitrines inspired by dunes, and subtle golden reflections create a play of light that evolves throughout the day.

By preserving and enhancing the original architecture, the boutique pays homage to one of the most intriguing blocks in Soho, where red brick, cast iron, and glass have coexisted for more than a century. The result is an urban mirage that respects history while reimagining it.

From the street, a rising sun glows at the back of the space, guiding the gaze inward and inviting passersby to step inside.

A landscape of contrasts

Stepping inside, visitors enter a choreography of reflection and shadow. To the left, an undulating red brick wall, hand-laid and modular, evokes the ruins of the desert, alive with shifting light. To the right, champagne-toned metal panels mirror the vibrancy of Manhattan, catching the glow of the street outside. Between them, the boutique breathes with harmony and contrast, roughness and refinement, warmth and brilliance.

Two red marble curation tables mark the first stage of discovery. Fragrances are displayed like artefacts, illuminated from within the brickwork. The third table is dedicated to the Essences, Amouage's latest collection of fragrances aged for over six months following a double infusion process. Each step forward intensifies the light, leading to a stylized sun, visible from Spring Street, that symbolizes renewal and illumination.

The Majlis: hospitality reimagined

At the back, the Majlis Lounge offers a serene interpretation of Omani hospitality. Soft textures, natural fabrics, and muted golds create a space for conversation and contemplation. Here, perfume discovery becomes a ritual of connection, a moment to share and feel.

"Every Amouage boutique tells a story," adds Salmon. "The Amouage SoHo Flagship Boutique, speaks of duality and union, showing how two distant worlds can mirror each other through craftsmanship and emotion."

Light as a living material

Throughout the Amouage Soho Flagship Boutique, light becomes architecture.Subtle amber undulations move across concealed screens, recalling desert mirages and the reflections of the city at dusk. The atmosphere shifts throughout the day, from morning gold to evening bronze, turning the boutique into a living landscape of time.

More than a retail destination, the Amouage Soho Flagship Boutique is a multisensory installation, where architecture, culture, and fragrance converge in a single act of creation.

A flagship that bridges worlds

Through this boutique, Amouage continues to expand its international presence while remaining deeply anchored in its Omani heritage. This new flagship embodies the essence of the House: craftsmanship at human scale, beauty born from contrast, and storytelling that transcends borders. In the red bricks of Soho and the red clay of Oman, Amouage finds a shared ground between the timeless and the modern.

The boutique is located at 150 Spring Street, NY 10012, and is open from Monday to Saturday, from 11:00am to 7:00pm, and Sundays from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.

