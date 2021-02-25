AMP, A New Accelerator And Technology Studio, Announces Official Launch

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AMP announced its official launch as an accelerator, technology studio, and community building programs and solutions to solve for access and equity disparities in entrepreneurship. The company supports diverse creatives and entrepreneurs— known internally as Amplifiers— across startups, creative projects, small businesses, and non-profits.

AMP was founded in May 2020 to harness the power of networking communities and establish a framework for productive exchange between emerging BIPOC creatives and entrepreneurs and established ventures and brands. AMP offers its community of Amplifiers access to internal and external programs for business development, advisory support, and financing to ensure sustainable ideas have a path to success. The company has facilitated over $3.75 million in donations and supported 20+ companies.

AMP is led by co-founders Daniel Taylor, an entrepreneur who built the social data company and Stanford StartX participant Tipster (acquired by Flowcode in 2019), and William Hayden, a media and entertainment professional who has advised global companies and startups across multiple industries. The two are joined by Goldman Sachs alum Henry Taylor, who heads AMP's Watt Program accelerator, which provides participants with access to educational tools, expert connections, and access to a roster of financial supporters.

AMP leverages its data and learnings from the Watt Program to build digital products to solve critical issues for founders, artists, small business owners, and activists. The company launched So You Want To Help, a campaign developed to inspire action, spread awareness, and drive support for organizations pursuing racial equity, in October 2020. A second AMP product is expected to be released this summer.

AMP also offers support and development tools to Amplifiers through resource and education partnerships with companies like TONL, ADmission, Fearless Communicators, Next Level Resource Partners, John Giorno Foundation, Independent Art Fair, and SLAP. AMP is successfully operating a Flowcode-sponsored Watt Program pilot featuring 13 diverse-led companies, and an additional cohort of 50 black-owned small businesses will launch in the spring as part of the Impact 5x Economic Justice Initiative.

"Making critical resources accessible is an important part of the movement toward progress," said Taylor. "There have never been more dollars, programs, and resources committed to diverse founders, but accessing the right information at the right time is harder than it should be."

Following a year that saw over $40B in resources committed to advancing racial equity in the United States, AMP is positioned to offer organizations, funds, foundations, and institutions the opportunity to direct capital and resources to Amplifiers. Partners in turn have an access point to reach diverse creators and entrepreneurs, a third-party resource for managing commitments effectively, and a capacity to drive change through community.

"By amplifying underrepresented voices in entrepreneurship and the creative arts, we hope to inspire progress in economic equity at the community level," said Hayden.

Backed by a roster of veteran investors and advisors including Tim Armstrong, Owen Van Natta, Edith Cooper, Damien Dwin, Elizabeth Dee, Carissa Reiniger, Chelsea Crowder, and Richard Odior, AMP will build innovative cohorts of Amplifiers, equity-focused tech products, and a growing community of mission-aligned partners and supporters through 2021 and beyond. The company is also backed by Altrinsic Global Advisors and Common Thread Collective.

"AMP promises to build new products and systems for an equitable future," said Tim Armstrong. "I'm excited to watch the company grow as a key facilitator for necessary changes in the innovation ecosystem."

