amp Launches Pre-Sale of Innovative AI Fitness Device in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- amp is announcing the pre-sale of its revolutionary fitness device, launching today in the United States. Combining advanced AI technology with personalized workouts, amp is set to transform the home fitness experience.

With a focus on creating engaging and effective strength training, amp offers customizable workouts suitable for all fitness levels. Its sleek, minimalist design allows it to blend seamlessly into any home, making fitness accessible and appealing.

Simplicity is power. amp Gamified your workout.

The device features an AI system that adapts workouts in real-time, ensuring users are always challenged and supported on their fitness journey. Additionally, the accompanying app promotes community engagement through challenges and leaderboards, turning workouts into fun and challenging social experiences.

The pre-sale will allow users to register their new amp machine with a first payment of 99$. The amp machine will cost 1795$, a competitive price which includes delivery, installation and all accessories.

The founder, Mr. Shalom Meckenzie, renowned for his work as the founder of SBTech which merged with DraftKings, has said: "I've always been passionate about fitness and technology. My vision was to create an innovative solution that combines the two and empowers users to achieve their goals, while making sure it is accessible for all. I am excited to see this vision coming to life."

For more information on the pre-sale, visit https://ampfit.com

Media Contact: Madison Simone || [email protected] || 917-213-4473

