AMP UP YOUR WORKOUT PLAYLIST: JOIN PLANET FITNESS AND GET UP TO THREE FREE MONTHS OF APPLE MUSIC

More than 600 Planet Fitness clubs nationwide will host "90s Night" celebrations in July; Salt-N-Pepa's DJ Spinderella to host pop-up at Los Angeles club

HAMPTON, N.H., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness center operators with more members than any other fitness brand, is offering up to three free months of Apple Music with $1 down*. Today through July 31, new members can sign up for either the Classic Card or Black Card® membership to gain access to over 100 million songs ad-free to pair with any workout, all in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment. Find the nearest Planet Fitness club and join online here.

The exclusive, limited-time promotion features two options for new members:

Classic Card Membership: Join for $1 down and receive up to 2 Free Months of Apple Music .

Join for $1 down and receive up to . PF Black Card® Membership: Join for $1 down and receive up to 3 Free Months of Apple Music. PF Black Card® members can also access any of the 2,900+ clubs – many open 24 hours – as well as the Black Card Spa®.

A recent study** found that listening to your own workout music may boost endurance by nearly 20%.

"Music is a powerful motivator, so we're excited to team up with Apple Music to provide members with free access to their favorite songs and get the best out of their workouts," said Justin Unger, Sr. Director of Partnerships at Planet Fitness. "Together with Apple Music, we're providing the opportunity to find your rhythm and get into the workout groove in a welcoming, Judgement Free environment."

Coming to a Club Near You: "90s Night" Pop-Up Experience

The beat doesn't stop there. This July, at more than 600 clubs*** around the country, Planet Fitness is hosting a one-night-only "90s Night" featuring a custom, curated Apple Music playlist, 90s-throwback décor, and other on-theme activations.

In Los Angeles, the Crenshaw Planet Fitness club (located at 3230 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043) is taking it a step further with a pop-up event on July 22 featuring a live, one-hour set by DJ Spinderella, best known for her work with the influential hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa.

The event will feature the custom 90s-themed playlist on Apple Music, curated with high-tempo, workout-optimized tracks, and in-club trainers will guide attendees through themed workouts perfectly synchronized to the nostalgic beats.

For those who can't make it to a local event, the exclusive playlist will launch simultaneously on Planet Fitness' official Apple Music Curator page, allowing Apple Music subscribers to listen to the ultimate 90s workout soundtrack – making sure the party doesn't end, even when the workout does.

For more information or to join online, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/planetfitness) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@planetfitness)

*New and qualified returning subscribers only. Apple Music automatically renews for $11.99/month after promotion until cancelled. Compatible products and services required. Terms apply.

Classic memberships begin at $15 and PF Black Card® memberships begin at $24.99, billed monthly. Memberships may include12-month commitment. State and local taxes may apply. Subject to annual membership fee of up to $59. Prices may vary depending on location. Payment with a credit card may be subject to a processing fee. Services and perks subject to availability and restrictions. Must be 18 years old to enroll, or 13-17 with parent/guardian. State and local restrictions on tanning frequency with the PF Black Card® memberships apply. Participating US locations only. Locations independently owned and operated. See club for details.

**Study by the University of Jyväskylä - Jyväskylän yliopisto; May 9, 2026; https://www.jyu.fi/en/news/feel-the-beat-not-the-burn-study-shows-your-favourite-playlist-can-help-you-train-harder-and-longer

***Contact your local club for event details. Participating US locations only. Locations independently owned and operated.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members and 2,909 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.