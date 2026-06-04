PLANET FITNESS AWARDS $250,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO 50 BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA TEENS FOR THEIR COMMITMENT TO THEIR COMMUNITIES

Company has awarded nearly $2 million to teens in scholarships since 2017

HAMPTON, N.H., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the recipients of its annual Judgement Free Generation® scholarship, which awards teens for their continuous support of promoting inclusion, acceptance and kindness in their communities. Fifty Boys & Girls Clubs high school seniors across the U.S. were awarded $5,000 each toward furthering their education and will join the "JFG Squad," Planet Fitness' network of scholarship winners. More than half (58 percent) of this year's Judgement Free Generation® scholarship winners represent first-generation college students.

2026 Judgement Free Generation® scholarship winners

Planet Fitness has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships to 380 teens across the country since 2017, contributing $250,000 this year alone. While many traditional scholarships award athletic or academic achievement, the Judgement Free Generation® scholarship program was created to recognize youth who exemplify values of kindness and acceptance and actively promote those principles in their communities. The scholarship recipients were selected from a pool of hundreds of applicants using a multi-tiered review process based on several criteria including a personal essay, staff recommendations, and a video submission. The submissions were evaluated by how the participant actively promotes kindness and inclusion by demonstrating Judgement Free™ values.

In addition to the scholarship, each recipient will receive a complimentary one-year Planet Fitness Black Card® membership and be invited to the Judgement Free Generation® Scholarship Summit this summer. The event will bring together this year's recipients for recognition, development sessions, and opportunities to network and learn from one another.

Read about how three of our inspiring JFG Squad members are making an impact in their local communities and opening the door to a more Judgement Free™ tomorrow:

Felicity S.: Felicity took care of her sick grandmother when she was thirteen, helping her grandmother feel her best self despite her condition. In her honor, Felicity launched a chapter of Glamour Gals, an organization aimed at giving seniors companionship by painting their nails and spending quality time with them. Felicity's goal was to make them feel a sense of belonging and connection. She will be attending San Diego State University in the Fall studying Business Administration, and she will continue to promote human connection as she believes its key to fostering a Judgement Free™ community.

Gabriel S.: At six years old, Gabriel was diagnosed with cancer. Feeling alienated and excluded during his treatment, he was able to push forward thanks to the support of his father and basketball coaches. Inspired by the people who helped him feel 'normal' and included, he went on to volunteer at a summer camp for children with cancer. He plans to attend Yale University to study pre-medicine to further promote supportive and inclusive environments for all.

Liam S.: Volunteerism and promoting inclusion are core to Liam's upbringing. He strives to be a hub for community and connection, and his kitchen turned into a melting pot of cultures, ideas, and laughter. Every week, he would invite friends and new students from school to his home to share food, stories, and community. He plans to study environmental science and urban planning at Georgetown University, continuing his local community support efforts of building homes and natural disaster relief.

"At Planet Fitness, we're committed to providing a welcoming, Judgement Free environment, and our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America furthers that mission by advancing youth wellbeing and empowering the next generation to create kinder communities," said McCall Gosselin, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Planet Fitness. "We're incredibly proud of this year's inspiring group of Judgement Free Generation scholarship winners for their commitment to making their communities a better place. Their positive impact extends beyond academics and we are honored to support them in their college journey."

"Boys & Girls Club alumni are 33% more likely to see themselves as leaders than adults overall. That is the difference this partnership helps make possible," said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Planet Fitness brings this to life each year by investing in young people who are already leading in meaningful ways. Together, we are proud to recognize teens across the country for how they show up at home, in their Clubs, and in their communities, and to support what comes next through scholarships that help open doors after high school."

Since partnering in 2016, Planet Fitness—alongside its franchisees, members, and partners—has contributed more than $12 million to advance youth wellbeing and empower the next generation to create kinder communities through its Judgement Free Generation® initiative. As part of this effort, the Company has led the way in funding innovative social-emotional skill-building programs for Boys & Girls Clubs of America professionals. Rooted in a trauma-informed approach, these programs acknowledge the lasting impact of trauma on youth and provide meaningful pathways for healing, personal growth, and development. Planet Fitness has also established mini–Judgement Free Zones® in select Boys & Girls Clubs, hosted Judgement Free™ Fit Days, in-person fitness experiences for youth, and participated in volunteering activities across the country.

Learn more about Planet Fitness' efforts to enhance the communities where people live, work and workout through PF Purpose.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members and 2,909 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.